We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: why you are probably getting cryptopump-and-dump schemes in your DMs, a viral video showing a McDonald’s drive-thru AI fail, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) denying a viral post claiming she shot her neighbors dog, and a review of Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out.

After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has her “Now Streaming” column.

Twitter has become a fertile recruitment site for cryptocurrency pump-and-dump schemes.

McDonald’s is using AI-powered drive-thru machines. One TikToker tested it out and the ‘intelligence’ opted to add bacon to his ice cream cones.

🐕 POLITICS

Viral Facebook post falsely accuses Lauren Boebert of shooting a dog

A woman claiming to live next door to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) accused her of killing her family dog in a viral Facebook post.

With a more complex role for Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, Glass Onion is another fantastic whodunnit—although perhaps not as sharp as its predecessor.

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

‘The Watcher’ and the Ryan Murphy-ization of true crime

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their "Now Streaming" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💾 A tech influencer is going viral after showing the ridiculously outdated computers at one of his customer’s offices.

🚗 A McDonald’s worker is going viral for calling out impatient drive-thru customers.

📚 TikToker @danessyauguste went on a viral rant about a man who wouldn’t leave her alone as she attempted to complete an assignment at a library.

🦷 This viral video sparked a debate on the economics of toothpaste choices.

🏋️‍♂️ This app-based weight loss program prioritizes your mental health so you can live a healthier lifestyle. Here’s how you can try it for free.*

🐟 Would you order grilled tilapia from IHOP?

👶 The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

💼 People find this video showing how you react when you see your co-workers leave for new jobs very relatable.

🌙 This TikToker called night shift workers “a whole different animal” while chronicling her work as an Amazon operations manager.

Move over, ‘none pizza with left beef’ — there’s a new ridiculous pizza order making its way across the internet.

In a video with over 62,000 views, TikTok user @alank97_ shows a customer’s Pizza Hut order. The order is for a Supreme Pizza minus all of the toppings. In their place, the customer has opted for pineapple on one half of the pizza.

