Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Friday! Our top stories for you today are about: a horror movie sparking a creepy doll meme, a viral video where an Amazon driver shares why he quit after just 5 days, a recap of the latest episode of Andor, and a look at why butter boards are taking over your timeline.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her favorite meme of the week.

P.S. – Don't forget to take our news quiz today! If you guess the answer correctly, you might get a "Spooky Szn" shirt just in time for Halloween.

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A trailer for the upcoming horror movie M3GAN was released, and it broke some sort of internet record for how fast it became a meme.

A former Amazon delivery driver is sharing the story of why he quit the job after only five days on TikTok.

This heist episode is a masterclass in dramatic tension, delivering a 45-minute thriller to rival ‘Rogue One.’

Perhaps the spiritual successor to the increasingly wild charcuterie and cheese boards that have been all over the internet, butter boards are the hot, inexplicable new thing taking over your TikTok feed.

📲 Better living through apps

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

BeReal is like a command. Not everyone wants to follow it

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A woman is going viral for sharing how she was charged $400 after someone called 911 when she fainted. Her reaction? “American healthcare is a f*cking joke.”

🍗 This video showing a Chick-fil-A worker running back and forth from the restaurant to different vehicles has many people asking does the company pay enough for doing that?

🍕 When fast food customers post videos, people often have sympathy for the overworked employees. But this time, a Little Caesars worker was criticized for losing his temper behind the counter.

🧸 Gather the family for some G-rated fun. These are the best kids’ TV shows that are actually good.*

🍔 A TikTok showing off how to use the computer system at McDonald’s is leaving former employees amused at how nothing ever seems to change.

🍴 Would you be pissed if you were served Kraft mac and cheese at a restaurant?

🏬 A Walmart employee has gone viral for posting a video immediately after he was fired from the big box store because he accumulated too many “points.”

💻 Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

📅 Meme of the Week

How does it know?

🎶 Now Playing: “Common People” by Pulp 🎶