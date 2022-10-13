We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: Alex Jones owing nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook parents, why the internet is obsessed with Negronis, a COVID vaccine conspiracy theory that is probably the strangest one yet, and a video claiming that there are four signs to look out for if you think you are about to fired.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

See you around the internet!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A jury in Connecticut found Alex Jones owes Sandy Hook parents nearly a billion dollars.

➤ READ MORE

An interview between Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke has sparked numerous memes about Negronis that you’ve probably seen on your timelines.

➤ READ MORE

The latest COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory might be the strangest one yet.

➤ READ MORE

If you’re worried about getting laid off, one TikToker shared four signs to look for in your work environment.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🧠 According to experts

💰 SPONSORED

Become a more effective, empathic leader

Discover the mindset President Bill Clinton developed to excel in one of the most scrutinized leadership positions in human history. With President Bill Clinton’s “President Bill Clinton Teaches Inclusive Leadership” masterclass, you’ll learn how to inspire diverse thinking, manage criticism, and mediate conflict with the 42nd U.S. President. Master the art of leadership from a world leader by joining MasterClass today.

LEARN FROM THE BEST

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Deleting his Twitter account might be the smartest thing Mark Finchem has ever done

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥤 In a viral video posted to TikTok, a user calls out Taco Bell employees for asking her what she wants to drink when they know it’s Baja Blast every single time.

🍋 Ever wonder what exactly goes into the lemonade and at Chick-fil-A? Well, a viral video shows what’s actually in the lemonade and many viewers are shocked.

👻 A TikTok user shared a story on how she ghosted a guy who asked her if it was all right for them to split a check on their first date.

📺 Two-day shipping is nice, but everyone knows Amazon Prime’s best feature is its movie selection. Here’s the definitive guide to the best movies on Prime.*

💼 Having your ideas stolen by co-workers is never fun.

🍕 A man went viral after filming his co-worker arriving at work with two Red Baron pizzas in her arms.

🧇 Apparently there is a “real menu” at Waffle House?

🎤 Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A man’s recent attempt to give a Hooters waitress his phone number seems to have backfired after a TikToker exposed him for sharing his number with her while out dining with another woman.

🎶 Now Playing: “Dammit” by Blink-182 🎶