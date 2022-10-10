Newsletter: 400 apps want to steal your Facebook login

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

It’s Monday, which means it is time for our weekly “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

Besides that, our top stories are about hundreds of apps trying to steal your Facebook login, “Dank Brandon” memes about President Biden, a new “That One Sound” column from our Senior Culture Reporter Audra, and a viral video about a worker saying she was “accidentally” fired before being actually fired.

Also, in case you missed Saturday's newsletter: there is still time to vote in the first round of the Daily Dot Hall of Fame!

⚡ Today’s top stories

💻 TECH

Meta warns at least 400 apps are stealing your Facebook login

Meta warned users that over 400 apps have been targeting Facebook login information in a new report, saying they’re run by “cybercriminals.”

President Joe Biden earned a new nickname after announcing his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

🎶 THAT ONE SOUND

‘I see this man more often than my own family’: Rodger Cleye edits take over TikTok

Have you seen an older gentleman singing Gunna‘s “P Power” on TikTok, often greenscreened into a simulation of someone’s bedroom at 3am?

A frustrated TikToker shared her experience getting fired not once, but twice, from a company she’s calling “toxic.”

🦾 Better living through tech

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists are blaming the government for Hurricane Ian

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 Remember that Five Guys grilled cheese burger hack? Well, one TikToker claims she tried it out and it didn’t work.

🛍️ A DoorDash customer went viral on TikTok after revealing that she now has to sign for her orders—after lying on the app repeatedly to receive free food.

🏋️‍♀️ This video detailing a story about being asked to do multiple interviews while applying for a part-time job at Planet Fitness is going viral.

🥪 A customer filmed himself deciding not to go into a Subway location 10 minutes before it closed, saying “I’m not gonna do that to the worker.”

It's easy to find great anime—if you know where to look. These are the best anime streaming services you need to know about.

💼 A TikToker says that a company wanting to hire her got a little too eager with how soon they thought she’d be willing to start.

🍕 Would you buy Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizza at the grocery store?

☕ This teacher is going viral for claiming she can make $8 more an hour as a barista.

🏈 From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker has gone viral after posting a story about how her cat got stuck in the drywall that her contractor put up.

Online cat content is usually harmless fun, but a video posted by Ashlin Hadden (@ashlinhadden) has amassed over 71,700 views and garnered plenty of questions from users.

🎶 Now Playing: “What A Fool Belives” by The Doobie Brothers 🎶