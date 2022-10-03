We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

I hope you had a good weekend! We are kicking off the week with a number of key reports including: a look at how a woman campaigning for Congress is going viral for highlighting misogyny in politics, a Kansas Republican getting dunked on, a viral video of a Whataburger employee getting revenge on a manager, and an Amazon driver having to deliver packages ahead of Hurricane Ian.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman campaigning for Congress has gone viral with a video of the comments and emails she receives that demonstrate misogyny in politics.

➤ READ MORE

One particular Kansas conservative tried to clap back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams. It backfired spectacularly.

➤ READ MORE

🍔 VIRAL

Whataburger worker gets revenge on manager who allegedly threw drink on him

A Whataburger employee got revenge on a manager, who he alleges threw a drink in his face. He filmed the security footage featuring his “revenge” and uploaded it to TikTok.

➤ READ MORE

An Amazon delivery driver who delivered packages as Florida faced a hurricane shared his frustrations about the situation, reminding customers to think before they order.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📺 Still watching

💰 SPONSORED

Stream a killer Halloween

Why should the last day of October have all the fun? Get ready to scream all month long with SHOWTIME’s Bloody Good collections of horror movies and shows. From cult classics and creature features to blood-curdling SHOWTIME originals, this is a festival of frights that’s sure to thrill. Sign up today to start your 30-day free trial.

TRY 30 DAYS FREE

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists are already claiming the COVID shot killed Coolio

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌯 A man went viral on TikTok after filming himself freaking out when seeing a huge group of people lining up outside of Chipotle as he pulled up to the restaurant.

🚗 A viral TikToker says he had a “crazy” experience when his manager couldn’t believe that he owned a Tesla.

💻 Over the past few months, work-from-home influencers and TikTokers have been sharing their setup, what their job is like, and what a real day in their life looks like.

🧀 A customer showed off his “special” Five Guys order in a video that is getting a lot of attention: a “grilled cheese cheeseburger.”

📺 A Jeffrey Dahmer TV series was removed from Netflix’s LGBTQ tag after online backlash.

🍳 Master the art of cooking for one with these kitchen hacks for single living.*

💼 For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous (sometimes).

🎃 Ready for spooky season? We’ve got a review of Smile, which has some great scenes but gets lost trying to explain itself.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker is warning shoppers of new antitheft protections at Walmart after she picked up a discounted tiramisu cake in the bakery section and attempted to scan it at self-checkout. But the self-checkout alerted a team member and accused her of stealing.

🎶 Now Playing: “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” by Coolio 🎶