We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: how your parking app is actually a privacy nightmare, a deep dive into The House of the Dragon, a debunk of a fake video showing former President Trump and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and a viral video showing a truly perplexing office bathroom situation.

After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle has her weekly “Now Streaming” column.

Parking apps can let anyone track your car—this hacker wants to stop it

Data from parking apps, even if you don’t use them, can be utilized to keep tabs on your location.

A bleak enough reputation to cover up a murder or two.

A Twitter account known for sharing satirical videos was suspended after posting a doctored video featuring former President Donald Trump and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

A podcaster went viral after uploading a video of himself stuck in a real-life sitcom scenario—he was locked in his office’s bathroom on his first day of training at the new position.

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

One of the most incredible scenes of the year is in a French Netflix movie

📱 A T-Mobile worker was allegedly told to stop making TikToks even though he was doing it off the clock and in promotion of the brand.

☕ A barista shares their experience working for an independent café in California after quitting their job at Starbucks in a viral video. Less than two weeks later, they say they regret the decision.

💸 In a viral video, a customer claimed he was scammed by a Dunkin’ worker.

🍴 A food service worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an incident in which a customer allegedly threatened her, leading her to walk out during her shift.

😈 Escape into a frightening reality with the best Shudder original movies streaming this spooky season.*

💼 At least this boss was honest? A worker claims their boss told her it “might be a good idea to start applying to new jobs” during a one-on-one meeting.

👀 Do you ask for fresh nuggets and extra sauce when ordering at McDonald’s?

🏈 From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

A former GameStop employee went viral on TikTok last week after sharing the gross details of her first day on the job… including an adult customer pooping in the store.

