We are starting off our week with several key reports about a viral video about what your work computer says about your company, how fans are criticizing the streaming service Crunchyroll for its treatment of workers, a look at the latest episode of The Rings of Power, and a viral video about why you should always delete your work browsing history.
we've got our weekly "One Dumb Conspiracy" column
‘I just started a new job and they gave me a DESKTOP’: Here’s what your work computer says about your company
A viral TikTok video about “what your work laptop says about your company” has sparked widespread debate about modern workplace culture.
Crunchyroll is under fire for allegedly refusing to employ union contracts for voice actors
Some voice actors say they were paid as little as $150 to voice lead characters in the English dubs of anime films.
‘The Rings of Power’ episode 5 illustrates why Durin and Elrond have the best relationship in the show
In a show that often prioritizes style over substance, Durin and Elrond ring true.
‘It’s not that hard baby’: IT worker explains why you should delete your browsing history—every day—at work
An IT worker’s PSA about the importance of deleting your browser history at work has gone viral with over 53,000 views.
Conspiracy theorists think these Reebok shoes are Satanic
🎃 Starbucks baristas say they made the coffee chain’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Lattes for an entire shift, claiming it made them want to quit.
🍕 Do Pizza Hut personal pan pizzas hit differently? This viral video seems to think so (and many people agree).
🍪 In a viral TikTok video, a customer plays a prank on the employees at Crumbl Cookies by asking them for 75 cookies at closing time.
🖊️ A restaurant worker is going viral for ranting about customers who ordered a ton of food, didn’t tip, and then took his pen when they left.
🧳 Ready to end your toxic relationship with Airbnb? Here are three alternatives that will treat you the way you deserve.*
☕ In a viral video, an 18-year-old filmed themselves working at Dunkin’ alone while their boss left to go to the bank.
🍴 A spate of service workers are coming forward to admit that they don’t really care about the customers they serve.
🔍 Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.
In a viral video, a TikToker shared the details of an embarrassing Zoom job interview that she says she witnessed at her local Starbucks.
The user starts the video, which has more than 2.2 million views, by saying “it should be f*cking illegal to have interviews in public” and then goes on to detail the Zoom interview she overheard.
