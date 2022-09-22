We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We crawled the web for you today, and our top stories are about: a right-wing conspiracy theory about Facebook’s voter registration prompt, a promotional email from Citibank that is getting roasted online, a review of Don’t Worry Darling, and a look at how New York City’s free internet plan is being woefully scaled back from its original goal.

Plus, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column, and down below we’ve got a story about a customer catching a Starbucks barista talking shit about them on a hot mic.

⚡ Today’s top stories

🔍 CONSPIRACY

Facebook voter registration drive prompts unfounded election rigging conspiracies

Right-wing conspiracy theorists are convinced Facebook’s voter registration prompt is some kind of nefarious plot.

A promotional email from Citibank that advertises a $40 bonus for depositing at least $10,000 to a new savings account, is getting roasted online.

Florence Pugh delivers a Hitchcockian breakdown while Harry Styles simply delivers his lines.

The previous plan had a much larger reach.

▶️ Still watching

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Facts aren’t Oklahoma Republican Senate candidate’s friend

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📦 An Amazon delivery driver is going viral for calling out customers who hide from drivers when their packages arrive.

⏲️ This CVS worker says she got in trouble with her boss for clocking out on time at the end of her shift.

🛒 A Target shopper went viral on TikTok after issuing a public service announcement on the platform regarding shopping etiquette.

💰 This is quite the thrift store haul: A Goodwill customer and her sister are going viral for sharing how they found $630 by checking suit pockets at the store.

🍔 Do you use the McDonald’s app? A customer says she feels shamed by the company’s workers for using it.

💼 A woman has sparked a discussion on TikTok after posting a video showing her desk compared with that of her co-worker.

👶 The many lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker claims that she heard a Starbucks employee on a hot mic making jokes about her order.

While she admits that her order was “complicated,” her viral video of a “really bad encounter” at the coffee chain has more than 833,000 views and 1,400 comments.

