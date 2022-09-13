We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web today and have some key reports for you including: a viral warning about an Apple scam, a flurry of speculation about why Trump flew to D.C., criticism that an upcoming Captain America film is facing online, and a viral Best Buy horror story.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column. Down below, we’ve got a story about a really absurd job application question that is going viral.

That’s a lot to get through! See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

💸 SCAMS

iPhone user sounds alarm on new Advanced Protection scam

An iPhone user on TikTok says he was targeted by hackers posing as Apple this week as part of a high-level scam and is warning others about it.

➤ READ MORE

The apparently unannounced trip set off a flurry of speculation online about why he is in the nation’s capital.

➤ READ MORE

Sharing a title with a famous antisemitic conspiracy theory, ‘New World Order‘ also introduces an Israeli military superhero.

➤ READ MORE

Diego Tinoco, an actor posted a now-viral TikTok calling out Best Buy and LG Electronics for a poor experience that he says cost him $3,000 total.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🧠 According to experts

💰 SPONSORED

Understand books and podcasts in 15 minutes

Escape the infinite scroll of social media and feed your brain with Blinkist. You can read or listen to key insights from nearly 5,500 bestselling nonfiction titles and podcasts in just 15 minutes on topics ranging from career and personal finance to relationships and personal development. Start your 7-day free trial today and receive 25% off when you subscribe.

START FREE TRIAL

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTokers call out those using Gabbie Hanna TikTok sounds

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥪 A user on TikTok has gone viral after alleging they found something resembling feces in their Subway sandwich.

☕ A TikToker is getting attention after claiming that quitting her corporate job to work as a barista has left her “…happier, more grounded” and “more financially secure.”

🍴 Here’s what you should never do in a restaurant, according to a server’s viral video.

❤️‍🩹 Feeling down lately? Turn that frown upside down with the best feel-good movies you can stream right now.*

☎️ In a viral video, a TikToker shared a video of themselves crying while on a call for their job working at a call center.

⌛ An Uber Eats customer detailed her three-hour wait for her Chick-fil-A order, only for her food to allegedly arrive in less-than-ideal shape.

💼 A hybrid worker is going viral for filming his disappointment when no one showed up to the office on an in-person work day.

🌐 Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

Talk about some work dystopia. A viral video shows a job application asking for an explanation as to why the creator was unemployed during the time they were an elementary school student.

When the prompt asked for more information about the time of their “unemployment,” the TikToker wrote “I was 5” in the text box.

🎶 Now Playing: “Treat Me” by Chlöe 🎶