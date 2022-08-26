We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

We’ve got a lot for you today including: a break down of TikTokers latest obsession, reactions to Biden’s student loan forgiveness, a look at the criticism of Amazon’s employee virtual pets, and Meta reaching a location data settlement.

Plus, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her weekly “This Week On The Internet” column and her pick for meme of the week.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Who knew that European drugstores went so hard?

Nelnet and the Department of Education websites were both flooded with users attempting to check their loan status.

An Amazon worker says he is considering quitting his job, but he doesn’t want to leave behind his virtual pets. Among the reactions the viral video? “Amazon will give their workers a virtual pet before they give them a restroom break.”

The class action lawsuit alleged that Facebook farmed user location data even if users told it not to.

▶️ Still watching

🗣️ This Week On The Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

The LinkedInification of Twitter isn’t going well

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 A DoorDash driver is using TikTok to explain how he decides which food orders to deliver and which ones to decline.

🕵️‍♀️ In a viral video, a woman detailed the step-by-step method she used to figure out which one of her contacts left her a hate comment from an anonymous account.

🛒 A TikToker sparked controversy after filming a tired grocery store worker appearing to fall asleep at the register, claiming she was fired shortly after.

🌯 Here’s a viral Chipotle “hack” that claims to ensure you get double meat when you order.

🎤 Harry Styles is under fire for his comments about gay sex scenes.

✈️ Ready to end your toxic relationship with Airbnb? Here are three alternatives that will treat you the way you deserve.*

🏳️‍🌈 Here is how a Sims 2 fan forum became anunwitting safe space for queer creatives.

📅 Meme of the Week

A meme for very online people who like to read Joan Didion.

