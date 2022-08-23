We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Apparently Dr. Oz’s old tweets about poop have resurfaced because they now link to his campaign website. Our other top stories include a report about how She Hulk is sparking discourse, a look at the reactions to JPMorgan’s CEO dumping on remote work, and a report on how a Republican group accidently posted KKK symbols in a Facebook post.

Besides that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has got her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is having a shitty month. Literally. First, the internet sliced and diced his crudité campaign video, and now they’re wiping the floor with his tweets about poop.

Is She-Hulk‘s catcalling monologue divisive feminist commentary, or just clumsy writing?

A TikToker has gone viral after calling out JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon who criticized working from home.

A Republican group in Alabama apologized after inadvertently posting a picture to Facebook that included imagery of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

By Tricia Crimmins

Autistic TikTokers want you to stop using this disturbing, ableist sound

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎯 A Target worker says he was fired after his manager accidentally heard him call her a “bitch.”

✈️ A barista went viral on TikTok after revealing the debacle of working at an airport Starbucks.

🎥 Experience movie theater magic right in your living room with the right equipment. These are the best home theater projectors worth your money.*

🛎️ A hotel worker recently went viral—and sparked a considerable debate—after posting a video about how much she loves working at the front desk of her hotel.

🐟 Recently a creator went viral for claiming there were parasites in salmon she bought at Whole Foods, but experts have chimed in to say it is common.

🛒 A comedian and TikTok creator shared footage of her treatment at the hands of a security guard who wrongly identified her as a shoplifter, and viewers have plenty of opinions about it.

🥝 Chris Klemens shared what he learned from his nine years as a content creator. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

A Spectrum employee’s viral series of videos capturing a confrontation with his store manager in which she accuses him of being disrespectful and raising his voice at her has viewers urging the poster to seek new employment.

