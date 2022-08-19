We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Friday! Today’s top stories are about Mark Zuckerberg’s new Metaverse selfie getting mocked, how Gab users are mad its founder handed over data to the feds, a viral video explaining why your boss canceling meetings is a “major red flag” and how Facebook is bringing back an ineffective feature for the upcoming midterm elections.

Plus, we’ve got our weekly “This Week on the Internet” column from our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly. And as always, if you scroll down she’ll share with you her meme of the week!

Let’s get to it all. See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Posted from the Meta VR platform Horizon Worlds, Mark Zuckerberg’s selfie is being mocked for its clunky graphics.

➤ READ MORE

Federal prosecutors announced the arrest of a Pennsylvania man for allegedly threatening on Gab to kill Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents. Gab users are apoplectic.

➤ READ MORE

Facebook has announced that it will once again implement a temporary ban on political advertisements ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

➤ READ MORE

A TikToker warns workers that managers who regularly cancel one-on-one meetings could be holding them back from “[growing] in their career” in a now-viral video.

➤ READ MORE

🦾 Better living through tech

💰 SPONSORED

Your key to calmness

Stress, meet science. Sensate is the groundbreaking innovation in wellness tech that uses the natural power of sonic resonance to calm your body’s nervous system and provide the immediate relief you need. The patented tech combines audible and tactile resonance to deliver effective stress management when you need it. Find out how sonic resonance therapy can help you restore your rhythm.

LEARN MORE

🗣️ This Week On The Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

The rise of the ‘did you know?’ tweet

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧼 A viral video shows a renter using soap to fill in holes in her wall to ensure she gets her deposit back after moving out. Among the responses to the video? “It’s what the landlord deserves.”

💼 People online have been sharing stories of being fired remotely. But this recent one is gaining attention because they claim an HR rep sent them an email saying she could “clock out forever.”

👀 This wedding DJ posted some drama he captured on the job, and 1.9 million people are into it.

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

🎮 In a viral video, a TikToker claimed that a man once stole a display at GameStop only to turn around and try to sell it back to the store.

🥫 Yikes. A DoorDash customer says a random man intercepted her order and lingered outside her home while she was alone.

🥪 A TikToker ordered a Starbucks breakfast sandwich through Uber Eats, and it was delivered completely frozen.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📅 Meme of the Week

The girl explaining something to her boyfriend meme took over the internet this week.

🎶 Now Playing: “Dry The Rain” by the Beta Band 🎶