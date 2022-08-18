We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Our top stories today are about the worst types of drive-thru customers, how only one pregnancy tracking app has adequate privacy, discourse about the difference between Ezra Miller and Will Smith’s treatment in Hollywood, and how several Proud Boys have been selling ghost guns.

After that. we’ve got our weekly “Dirty Delete” column from our Politics Reporter Claire.

In a viral video, a TikToker shared a drive-thru edition of the “worst” types of customers that food service workers have to deal with.

Mozilla points out 18 health apps that it believes consumers should avoid.

Several Proud Boys have been selling ghost guns online.

As Miller seeks treatment after a series of arrests, some commenters are saying the actor benefits from white privilege.

By Claire Goforth

A ruthless thirst for power has driven Elise Stefanik to the far-right fringe

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍴 A college student who works as a food runner in a restaurant says she was so overworked during a particularly humid day that she had an asthma attack and almost died.

🥪 A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing how she allegedly walked into a Subway and started working with no questions asked—despite never officially being hired there.

☕ Is working the opening shift at Starbucks like being in a relationship? One TikToker says it is, and is getting a lot of attention on their video about it.

💅 Yikes. A woman on TikTok claims her purchase of a nail product from online retailer Shein has given her chemical poisoning, as well as causing her fingers to peel.

💻 A tech worker on TikTok has sparked debate after claiming that the tech industry isn’t as cushy as its portrayed on social media.

😧 A Target customer accused an employee of racially profiling her in a series of viral TikTok videos.

A woman went viral on TikTok after she posted a video of messages she received from a man harassing her via her plane’s seat screen. The clip features the user showing messages from a fellow passenger named “Chad” in Seat 4C. His messages included “where u stayin?” and “I tryna hit.”

