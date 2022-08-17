We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

TikTok’s latest dance trend is a graceful, twirling hand gesture.

A resurfaced campaign video is making Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz the laughingstock of social media.

An Amazon worker used TikTok to share what he considers three of the worst things about being a delivery driver for the company.

Arizona’s Republican nominee for governor is going viral for sharing her NSFW opinion that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump both have “BDE”—or “big dick energy.”

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

A farewell to ‘Better Call Saul,’ the best—and most stressful—show on TV

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

A farewell to 'Better Call Saul,' the best—and most stressful—show on TV

👞 A video showing an entire staff of employees simultaneously quitting jobs at a mall-based shoe department went viral this week.

🚗 Yikes. A woman has garnered more than 3.1 million views on her video where she claims that a tow truck hit her car and tried to blame the accident on her.

💼 A 29-year-old woman on TikTok says her 60-year-old co-worker got her fired after turning in a photo of her TikTok video to management.

🛏️ In a viral video, a woman shares her struggle affording furniture after moving into her new apartment, prompting a discussion about the affordability of housing.

🖱️ Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

🍲 While many DoorDashers have gone viral for proclaiming “no trip, no tip,” another user has achieved similar virality after explaining the chain reaction this mentality paired with zero tips creates.

After sharing her knowledge of Apple products in response to an iPhone user receiving suspicious messages, one Apple employee is asking the company not to fire her. The TikTok user, comedian, and hardware engineer posted a sort of follow-up video, stating that her employer was unhappy with her public identification as an Apple employee.

