We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We’ve got a lot lined up for you today. Our top stories include reports about a viral video where a creator said she stalked her date on LinkedIn and got caught, a rise in Trump supporters flooding TikTok with threats of civil war, a review of A League of Their Own, and the FTC taking a step to tackle data privacy.

Plus, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column where she breaks down a homophobic trend on the platform.

That’s quite a bit! Let’s get to it. See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

In a viral video posted Aug. 3, a creator says she was caught red-handed snooping on her date on LinkedIn.

➤ READ MORE

Trump supporters are flooding TikTok with videos about civil war in response to numerous political issues including the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

➤ READ MORE

Abbi Jacobson and D’Arcy Carden star in this new take on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

➤ READ MORE

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) for potential new rules on commercial surveillance and data security.

➤ READ MORE

🦾 Better living through tech

💰 SPONSORED

Grow your own fresh veggies in your kitchen

Add a pop of fresh flavor to any meal with homegrown greens, herbs, veggies, and flowers. Click and Grow’s fully-automated smart garden allows you to grow fresh produce from the comfort of your own home. Save 20% on your purchase when you use code GREENSUMMER20.

GROW FRESH VEGGIES

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Queer TikTokers react to new homophobic TikTok trend that uses popular song

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 A young woman’s videos alleging that her Uber driver tried to scam her out of a $150 cleaning fee have drawn attention on TikTok, with more than 2.7 million people viewing the videos.

🍽️ A worker allegedly lied to her manager and called out of work so she could finish her meal at Chili’s.

💼 In a video with more than 1.2 million views, a creator says that she attended four job interviews in one day—and got hired in every single one.

💫 Get your fix for all things wizardry with the best magic movies that aren’t Fantastic Beasts.*

🔔 A TikToker’s video sharing how she heard a Microsoft Teams “ping” after her workday was supposed to be over has gone viral, with commenters relating to it.

☀️ Welp. A TikToker says their Macbook keyboard melted after just a few minutes of working in the sun.

☕ A Starbucks worker went viral for flaming customers who stare at her while she is making their drink.

🥝 Independent music producers shared the highs and lows of posting on TikTok. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

🔍 Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A video purporting to show a remote employee setting up a green screen while at the beach has gone viral, sparking a debate about workplace culture. The footage has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and shows an individual at the beach apparently setting up their work office.

🎶 Now Playing: “Careless” by FKA Twigs ft. Daniel Caesar 🎶