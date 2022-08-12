We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

The agency thinks many people who are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program aren’t aware that they are.

A Starbucks barista and union organizer in Buffalo, New York, said they were fired after 13 years of working for the company.

Former President Donald Trump capitalized on the attention created by the FBI’s search of his Florida residence by posting an 2024 tease. That ad includes a slogan popular with QAnon conspiracy theorists.

“It may be funny to you, motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke replied without hesitation.

By Tiffany Kelly

What the ‘millennial pause’ discourse says about millennial vs. Gen Z

🥄 Welp. A TikToker claims that they “caught” workers at Chipotle making online orders with half spoons.

🥞 An IHOP worker calls out his manager in a now-viral video, claiming that the supervisor did not honor a sign outlining the employee discount policy and immediately sent him on his break when he showed up to work.

🚗 After TikTok users showed confusion as to why service workers were placing a metal sheet outside their drive-thru windows, one creator finally provided an answer.

🥝 Passionfruit turned one this week! In honor of the anniversary, the team spoke to a few of their first interviewees about what’s changed in a year. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

💼 Talk about a tough job market. A woman has gone viral for saying that she can’t land a job interview after applying for 76 jobs, sparking a debate.

🦠 Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

Tom Hanks saying, “He’s white?” in this year’s Elvis movie is a meme with a lot of uses.

