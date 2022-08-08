We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) must comply with a public records request regarding its use of facial recognition surveillance on protestors during the summer of 2020.

We’re more than adept at turning the hyper-specific yet relatable aspects of our lives into memes, and the insight into what a “friend group leader” is and does is no exception.

A viral video caught the attention of many people online after a TikToker who works as an Amazon driver showed the “begin rest break” option on an app the company uses for deliveries.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” meme is proving to have staying power. Now, liberals are trying to co-opt a newer iteration of it, “Dark Brandon.”

💼 In a viral video, a worker says she had “one of the most invalidating moments” of her life when she met with HR to discuss allegedly “abusive” behavior from her manager.

🤢 A TikToker says that while he was in a Wingstop, two employees were having sexin the back of the restaurant.

💰 A woman detailed how she spent $36 at a Publix supermarket just on ingredients to make her boyfriend a chicken sandwich.

⭐ Astrology is a heavily debated topic in the dating world. In a clip posted online, a man talks about a date he went on, and how he decided to walk out on it because the girl blamed an ex’s star sign for his abusive behavior.

🥝 Ninja shares his best advice for aspiring creators. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

🚓 Commenters on a viral video dubbed a woman who grabbed a police officer’s crotch before getting pepper-sprayed a “Karen.”

☕ In a viral video, a TikToker shared a recent experience she had at her local Starbucks where they refused to accommodate her allergies.

🕵️‍♂️ How this obscure, blockchain-based site built a playground for QAnon to run rampant on.

In a viral video, a Starbucks barista said a male customer made sexist remarks when his order wasn’t ready “five seconds” after he ordered. Viewers in the comments section debated how they would have reacted to the sexist comments.

