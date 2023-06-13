We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A man going viral for sharing how to claim money your state might owe you, a graveyard thief being thwarted by someone’s AirTag, how Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign used a deepfake of former President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and how one sound on TikTok is becoming the song of the summer.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikTok creator shows how to find out if you have unclaimed money owed to you by your state’s treasury—and how to claim it—in a viral video.

A woman’s decision to place an AirTag on flowers at a gravesite led to the discovery of a flower theif.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) campaign released a video of former President Donald Trump hugging Dr. Anthony Fauci. But the images were created using AI.

A clip of a campus preacher inspired TikTok’s suddenly everywhere banger.

🎁 Gift guide

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Are TikTokers aware that they’re using a Tory Lanez song in their videos?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍦 An employee with an office job says she made more money working at an ice cream shop. She’s now considering trading back in her desk for an apron and ice cream scooper.

☕ File this as the billionth entry into the “People Are Nasty” files: A hotel occupant recently warned viewers against using their room’s coffee makers—and she has a compelling argument.

🤖 A recently laid off worker said that she lost her job as a copywriter to ChatGPT. And now, faced with little prospects, she’s been forced to accept a new position training AI to do her old job.

😠 The founder of California-based Lane Fertility Clinic makes TikTok videos in an attempt to recruit more egg donors. Meanwhile, a previous donor is also using the app to call out the clinic for allegedly failing to pay her and several other egg donors for their services.

🍴 An Olive Garden worker is going viral after sharing a storytime about a customer who had increasingly high expectations for the casual Italian chain restaurant.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck.

🛒 A Walmart worker depicted a core difference between cashiers in the trenches and the managers who oversee them in a viral video that got people talking.

👋 Before you go

A mechanic shared a video of himself removing a tracker from a customer’s car after the customer claimed she was being followed by an ex-boyfriend.

However, viewers of the clip on TikTok are speculating there’s a different explanation for what went down.

The video came from creator @menjicar, who posts videos documenting his life as an auto mechanic, and it has garnered more than 4.2 million views since it was first shared.

Commenters speculated that the presence of the device might be financially rather than personally motivated.

