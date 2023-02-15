We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello! Tiffany here, filling in for Andrew again. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today, we have stories on the Ohio train derailment, the Michigan State shooting, and how to see your Uber rating.

We also have a review of the new Ant-Man movie and the “Now Streaming” column from Audra.

— T.K.

Today’s top stories

The man accused said it was a ‘f*cked up’ experience.

Millions of people are now learning about world events from TikTok.

🚙 RIDESHARES

Customer reveals how to see how Uber drivers have rated you

‘I wish I never found this setting.’

Instead of giving Ant-Man a comedy film and Kang a serious origin story, Marvel combines the two and flubs both.

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

‘Cunk on Earth’ asks the big (dumb) questions

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their "Now Streaming" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌯 Customer says ‘Chipotle year in review’ is deterring her from ordering again.

🥡 DoorDash driver calls customer to ask why he didn’t tip—then gives his food away.

🧇 Waffle House server shares how much she made her first day on the job.

💸 Parent sends her son back to restaurant after he only tipped $10.

🍣 Customer calls out decreasing sushi portions.

🧈 Customer claims margarine sticks are smaller now.

📺 We scoured the internet for the best streaming platforms for every anime addict.*

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

👋 Before you go

Getting laid off from a job is never a great experience, but this one TikToker shared how her layoff arrived at a really bad time: she recently bought a car and booked two months of Airbnb stays.

