We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We are officially back to normal here at web_crawlr. I hope your new year is off to a good start.

Our top stories today are about: a viral video speculating about the prices at Khols, a debunk of a claim that Hooters was rebranding because millennials “aren’t that into boobs,” how old tweets calling people liars from a newly-elected politician accused of lying about his past are resurfacing, and a worker claiming her boss found her “super secret” hiding spot at work.

After that, we’ve got our “Problematic on TikTok” column from our reporter Tricia.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikToker went viral after stating she felt Kohl’s prices were artificially jacked up.

➤ READ MORE

A viral tweet falsely claims the iconic chain is shutting down.

➤ READ MORE

Congressman-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) may have one of the most rapid rises and falls in the history of politics.

➤ READ MORE

A woman has recently gone viral after her boss found the “super secret hiding spot” where she had been for hours.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🦾 Better living through tech

💰 SPONSORED

Build your resilience to stress and restore your sleep

Don’t let stress hold you back from being your best. The Apollo™️ wearable was designed for anyone who wants to improve their sleep, focus, and mood in an easy, safe and effective way. Apollo’s soothing touch therapy is proven to rebalance the nervous system, helping users get 19% more time in deep sleep, 40% less stress and anxiety, and a 25% increase in focus, on average. Start sleeping more and stressing less with 10% off Apollo.

GET YOURS NOW

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Why are videos from Black creators rarely at the top of TikTok sounds?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ Customer woes surrounding Southwest Airlines’ flurry of cancellations amid the holiday season has led to heaps of luggage being left at airports. And a video showing the chaos has gone viral.

☕ A Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after posting a video where she shares the biggest “icks” she gets from customers.

😱 Imagine applying for 200 jobs in just two days?!

🤖 These smart home gadgets will turn your home into a high-tech paradise you never want to leave.*

🥤 In a viral video, a Panera customer tries the restaurant’s caffeinated Charged Lemonade drink with hopes that it will make her “jitter” just like another customer.

💸 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that a restaurant attempted to increase her tip from 20% to 30%.

🤳 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “‘There is a shift taking place’: The rise of the influencer-worker“

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

Many hibachi restaurants can be described as a form of dinner theater, but it’s rare to see audience participation go past someone catching a piece of seared beef in their mouth.

This is probably why a 12-second TikTok posted by user Shelly (@keepinupwithshelly) is going viral, amassing 1.2 million views in a day. In the video, a man who doesn’t appear to be an on-duty employee at the restaurant is standing up at the hibachi grill and takes matters into his own hands.