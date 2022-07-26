Sign up to receive Internet Insider, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox.

PRIVACY: Concerns are being raised about the latest draft of the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADDPA). Concessions made to get Republicans on board with it have privacy advocates worried—specifically, a cut out that would strip the FCC of its regulatory authority over telecoms and data privacy and switching that authority to the FTC. Advocates say that would disastrous for user data privacy.

‘GONE GIRL’ CRUISE: The author of Gone Girl, the bestselling thriller, announced that fans could embark on a “Gone Girl cruise” with her. While fandom cruises are nothing new, as our Culture Reporter Gavia writes: “There’s an unavoidably ominous subtext to this particular example,” and she breaks down the internet’s reaction to it.

CONSPIRACY: The internet is buzzing with rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seriously ill and using a body double to conceal it. Our Politics Reporter Claire dives into the rumors in her full report, which you can read here.

THAT ONE SOUND: Our Senior Culture Reporter Audra breaks down the latest viral sound circulating on TikTok. In her latest deep dive, she tracks down the use and origin of the “That’s delicioso” audio that has been used in more than 6,000 TikToks. You can check out Audra’s latest “That One Sound” column here.

Schumer continues to face pressure to call votes for big tech antitrust bills

A coalition of internet rights groups and advocacy groups are calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to recuse himself from decisions surrounding a pair of antitrust bills that aim to reign in the power of big tech companies.

Schumer has drawn criticism from many groups over the last few months—a time that has been dubbed “Antitrust Summer”—for not calling a vote for the two bills, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act. Specifically, Schumer’s connections to companies like Amazon and Meta, which owns Facebook, have been called out. His daughters work at both companies.

Last month, digital rights group Fight for the Future hired two mobile billboard trucks to drive around Schumer’s residences in Brooklyn, New York and Washington D.C. to play a segment of John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight where the host discussed the two bills.

Now, Schumer is facing even more pressure from advocacy groups (and members of Congress).

Late last week, 16 progressive organizations sent a letter to Schumer calling on him to recuse himself from floor decisions regarding the two bills, leaving the decision on whether to bring them to the floor of the Senate for a vote to Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

“With just weeks before Congress goes to recess, we are increasingly concerned that two historic, bipartisan antitrust bills will fail to become law as a result of your refusal to put them up for a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate,” the letter reads, adding:

“The American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act are the single best opportunity Congress has to rein in the abusive practices of Big Tech monopolies … The mere appearance that the Senate Majority Leader is doing the bidding of tech monopolists despite wide public support for antitrust reform due to his familial connections stands to further erode the American people’s confidence in Congress.”

As the letter notes, Schumer recused himself from “Congressional consideration” of Comcast’s purchase of Time Warner Cable in 2014 because his brother was a key attorney involved in the deal.

The letter was signed by Demand Progress, Fight for the Future, Main Street Alliance, Revolving Door Project, Ultra Violent, and 11 other groups.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen Democrats in Congress wrote another letter to Schumer urging him to bring the bills to the floor.

“It is time for Congress to vote on this legislation,” their letter says, later adding: “…these bills are ready for a vote and we urge you to schedule the vote on them in the next few weeks.”

With the clock ticking toward the midterm elections, Schumer is likely to face even more pressure in the coming weeks.

—Andrew Wyrich

