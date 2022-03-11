Sign up to receive Internet Insider, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox.

Hey everyone! Andrew here. Happy Friday. Glad you are starting it off with Internet Insider.

If you ever wanted to see what a cartoon likeness of Trump dressed up to look pirate-like, our politics reporter Claire has got you covered with her report about Trump NFTs being sold by Parler.

Meanwhile, the Daily Dot’s Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly previews our upcoming coverage of South by Southwest (SXSW). Be sure to check out our special edition emails throughout the weekend. As always, she also shares with us her favorite meme of the week.

Thanks for reading along, now let’s dive right into the news.

BREAK THE INTERNET

Trump NFTs: Parler, the social media app popular with the far-right, has entered the NFT market with a line featuring former President Donald Trump. The NFTs, called the “CryptoTrump Club,” are cartoon likenesses of the former president wearing a variety of costumes. One of them is pirate-looking, complete with an eyepatch. Check out our story here to learn more about them (including the expensive price range for them).

“Z” movement in Russia: Mike Rothschild, our contributing writer and QAnon expert, delves into the emergence of “Z” in Russia. The letter has been used by Russian supporters of the government’s invasion of Ukraine, and Mike dives deep into it by arguing that the movement isn’t the same as what QAnon has become in the U.S. Check it out here.

Search blocking: The European Unionhas demanded that Google remove Russian state-run media outlets like RT and Sputnik from its search results as part of larger sanctions amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The demand comes after the E.U. banned the outlets from making posts on social media sites.

CULTURAL OBSESSIONS

We’re about to experience our first SXSW in 3 years

I’ve spent a lot of time on the internet this week, but I’ve also spent a lot of time thinking about IRL events.

Today, for the first time in three years, South by Southwest kicks off in Austin. The conference and festivals will attract thousands of people from around the world for the first big gathering many have attended since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

I’m excited but also nervous—I haven’t been around large crowds for a while, and my social stamina is still not what it was pre-pandemic. But I’m going to try and see as much as I can.

Along with several of my colleagues, I’ll be covering SXSW for the Daily Dot—writing about films, talks, and other events that I think will be of interest to our readers. (That’s you!)

This weekend, look out for our special SXSW newsletters, where we’ll be telling you about the most interesting and weird things we saw.

What should you expect? This year, the conference is heavy on NFTs and crypto discussions. If you aren’t interested in NFTs, that’s OK.

We’re also going to be covering the biggest premieres at the film festival—including Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Next week, we’ll dive into the music portion of the festival.

Overall, we want to answer the question: Why do we care about this? There’s a lot of noise at big events, and our goal is to tell you what you need to know.

This week, after picking up my badge at the Austin Convention Center, I stopped by the merch counter. It was filled with merch that was marked with three different years: 2020, 2021, and 2022.

In 2020, SXSW was canceled days before. In 2021, the conference and festivals were online-only. This year, it’s on.

Are in-person events still a relevant part of our culture? We’re about to find out.

Look out for our coverage starting today, and, if you’re feeling nostalgic like me, take a stroll down memory lane by reading our coverage in 2019. I attended many events that year, but my favorite part is still meeting Gritty.

—Tiffany Kelly

SPONSORED

Boozeless craft beer 🍺: all of the hops, none of the hangover

It’s booze…without the booze? With people becoming more wellness-focused, non-alcoholic beers have become more popular. So what do you drink when you’re not drinking? If you’re looking for a guilt-free hoppy taste, we’ve got you covered. These are our favorite non-alcoholic beers that quench your thirst without giving you a hangover.

KEY STORIES

A viral TikToker says their manager at Dunkin’ hides the coffee shop’s salted caramel syrup in the ceiling.

Fans of Nikocado Avocado were left concerned after hearing what sounded like screams in the background of one of his videos.

Can I get a “whoop whoop” for strong, smart, independent women?*

‘House of Gucci’ went viral for the sweater. Eight months later, it’s still one of the film’s premier looks.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

MEME OF THE WEEK

There’s already a new meme from the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Disney+ series premiering in May—proving that any Star Wars property is a meme machine.

Now Playing: 🎶“Angelica” by Wet Leg 🎶