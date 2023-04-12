We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today to help get you through the middle of the week are about: A job applicant filming herself screaming during a filmed question, a Walmart customer going viral for saying they found a bug in a Walmart salad, how Trump’s Truth Social app is banning Alvin Bragg parody accounts, and a review of the new Netflix series Beef.

After that, we’ve got a “Now Streaming” column from our Culture Reporter Michelle.

In a clip with over 743,000 views, a job applicant shows herself filling out a video application. While answering the second question, she stumbles over her words, screaming out of frustration.

A Walmart customer’s clip went viral after they allegedly made a startling discovery inside her pre-made salad: a giant bug.

Truth Social won’t let you troll Trump with Alvin Bragg parody accounts

The person running a fake account said the site banned them.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star in the series on Netflix.

By Michelle Jaworski

‘Succession’ brings back the never ending spoiler culture debate

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their "Now Streaming" column.

✈️ A Spirit Airlines employee was filmed poking fun at the airline’s reputation, including how it charges customers for everything.

💰 A TikToker and a companion recorded themselves at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, offering the employee up to $45,000 in cash to quit her job—and it appears, from the video, she didn’t take them up on it.

🎫 Ticketmaster is facing ongoing scrutiny for its pricing around several high-profile tours, allowing bots to run wild, and just generally making the online ticket-buying experience miserable.

☕ This Starbucks worker is going viral for sharing her regret for leaving her job as a barista for a corporate job.

📦 A former Amazon driver went viral on after encountering two large dogs in a customer’s front yard, and then refusing to drop-off the package. It’s a common issue delivery drivers point to on social media.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

🌮 There’s no shortage of Chipotle meal “hacks” by brand devotees who claim they’ve found a way to buy meals at a discounted price.

🍔 Many who have worked in the fast-food industry would be familiar with the problem of being short-staffed or otherwise having issues with the number of people scheduled to work.

A restaurant worker recently took to TikTok to poke fun at customers who order off the kids menu—and subsequently expect adult-sized portions.

In a now-viral video, @lttlebean performed a skit where she portrayed both a server and a difficult customer. As of Saturday morning, her video had over 2.5 million views.

“I repeated myself multiple times, I swear they don’t listen,” @lttlebean captioned her TikTok.

