‘Selling them before the glue dried’: Redditors can’t stop mocking the latest Tesla Cybertruck recall

Tesla is recalling nearly all Cybertrucks due to an exterior panel that could detach while driving, posing a crash risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall order, announced on Thursday, affects about 46,000 vehicles built from November 2023 through February 27 of this year.

It’s the latest in a series of setbacks for the electric vehicle manufacturer, which has grappled with numerous recall issues in the past year, including one involving the possibility of unintended acceleration from a trapped pedal as well as incorrectly installed trunk beds that posed a risk of falling off.

According to Reuters, Tesla leads vehicle recalls in the U.S.

Thursday’s recall notice also comes at a time when Tesla is facing increasing competition and backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s role in the White House, which has sparked a wave of vandalism against Teslas and dealerships.

The latest recall is not garnering Musk any sympathy either—especially not from Reddit.

“TIL that they sold over 46000 of that junk,” blasted one user in response to the news.

“They were selling them before the glue dried,” swiped someone else.

“The death of Tesla!” declared another commenter.

“This is like the 3rd or 4th full recall on these things and they came out like last year. Junk,” derided someone else.

One person suggested that Musk may use his Department of Government Efficiency, which has spurred dramatic cost-cutting measures and governmental firings, to retaliate against the latest recall.

“Welp, looks like DOGE is about to axe DOT,” the user wrote.

In a separate subreddit, one person jeered: “Did they use gorilla glue? 3M? Don’t tell me they tried to skimp on costs and went the hot glue gun route.”

“Recall all of them and just recycle,” concluded someone else.

Tesla says it will replace the rail assembly on its vehicles free of charge and is unaware of any crashes caused by the defect.

