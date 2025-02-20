‘I’m considered a national hero’: A month ago Trump pardoned these J6ers. Now CPAC says they’re not welcome

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicks off this week. This year, the event is infused with triumph over President Donald Trump‘s victory. Vice President J.D. Vance spoke this morning and Trump is slated to close the event on Saturday night.

Attendees and speakers are a who’s who of conservative and MAGA royalty with one exception: People Trump pardoned for their roles in the Capitol protest.

On Wednesday night, reports started circulating online that former Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio and Dominic Pezzola, Oath Keepers ex-leader Stewart Rhodes, and other prominent J6ers had been kicked out of CPAC. Tarrio’s and Rhodes’ prison sentences were among the longest of any Capitol protesters. Before Trump pardoned them, they were serving 22 and 18 years, respectively, on charges that included seditious conspiracy.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett was also reportedly among those whom CPAC kicked out. Barnett infamously put his feet up on then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) desk in a photo that became one of the most widely circulated images from the protest.

Trump pardoned them along with all the Capitol protesters on the day he took office a month ago.

Today CPAC, arguably the most influential conservative event of the year, reportedly says they’re not welcome. CPAC did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry. It has denied banning the J6ers.

What happened to the J6ers at CPAC?

Video circulating online shows Tarrio being escorted out by people who appear to be security. In another video, a pardoned protester claims that an employee told him he was barred from entry due to “legal” but failed to give any further explanation.

A video Barnett posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows him arguing with the person telling him he’s not welcome.

I just went down to pick up my preapproved #CPAC credentials and was kicked out. #J6ers are being denied entry! Here is the video ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/X6OMHm7RFe — Richard Bigo Barnett (@BigoBarnett) February 20, 2025

Barnett says he understands, but is clearly displeased. “Why would you kick a J6er out of CPAC of all places,” he asks at one point in the two-minute video.

“You do realize that this is a sham? I’m considered a national hero. I stood up for our country. President Trump pardoned me,” Barnett says, adding incredulously, “I’m getting kicked out of a conservative convention. I want you to hear how ridiculous that is.”

Video of Rhodes leaving CPAC shows him claiming that there’s a “two-tiered system” for conservatives who are “disfavored patriot[s].”

Many in MAGA world were outraged over reports that Rhodes, Tarrio, Barnett, and others had been kicked out of CPAC.

“I am beyond LIVID,” one supporter wrote on X. “…They did nothing wrong, just were in line to get their badges, they were surrounded by security and escorted out. Do you have any idea how emotionally damaging this is to men who just served years in prison at no fault of their own. And now they are being denied by their own party.”

Why did CPAC crack down on them? Speculation runs rampant online

Infowars host Owen Shroyer, who pled guilty for his role in the Capitol protest, asked his followers on X why CPAC was kicking people out. “They don’t want any J6rs there,” one commenter opined.

The conspiratorial right-wing website Gateway Pundit alleges that the group, which purportedly includes at least a half-dozen Capitol protesters, were given no explanation for their ouster. The outlet claims, “Following President Trump’s courageous move, hundreds of pardoned and commuted January 6 hostages were talking all month on social media about meeting up at CPAC 2025.”

People on the opposite side of the political spectrum celebrated the news. Posts about CPAC escorting people like Tarrio and Rhodes from the event were infused with schadenfreude.

“Enrique Tarrio getting kicked out and escorted out of CPAC in DC today is giving me lifeeeeee,” wrote one of video of Tarrio apparently leaving the premises.

CPAC has previously made waves in right-wing circles by refusing or allowing certain individuals perceived to be part of the fringe to attend the event. Last year, it made headlines for reportedly allowing prominent white nationalists and neo-Nazis to attend.

It has denied refusing admittance to the J6ers this year.

“It is untrue that we are not allowing people to come to CPAC because of their involvement with J6. In fact, CPAC has been a constant supporter of this persecuted community and we support wholeheartedly President Trump’s pardons of the J6 victims. The registration link is active and tickets will be sold out very soon,” CPAC wrote on its official X account.

It does not appear to have responded to follow-up questions about widespread reports and video showing people like Tarrio and Rhodes getting escorted out.

