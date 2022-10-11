Did you die yesterday? The time-activated poison in your COVID vax is to blame

The latest COVID-19 vaccine rumor might be the strangest one yet. The conspiracy theory holds that a mysterious time-release poison in the vaccine was activated on Oct. 10.

The theory appears to have originated with a Twitter account run by someone who describes themselves as a Sovereign Citizen.

Sovereign Citizens are among the stranger factions of conspiracy theorists. They believe that the law doesn’t apply to them and often subscribe to a variety of bizarre beliefs. People affiliated with Sovereign Citizens have declared themselves royalty, seized property, clogged courts with incomprehensible filings, and committed acts of violence.

According to screenshots of a tweet from April, a self-identified Sovereign Citizen claimed that a “high up biologist … confirmed that the toxins present in the mRNA poison COVID vaccine are set to be activated on October 10.”

“Please join me in praying for those who took the clot shot, despite the fact they ignored us,” they added.

The same account repeated a similar claim a few weeks ago.

The thing about making baseless, short-term predictions is that eventually that day will come. And unless a whole bunch of people drop dead or get sick, you’re going to be proven wrong.

Unsurprisingly, this is exactly what happened.

In the days leading up to the deadline, people taunted the account. “If we don’t all die, will you acknowledge that there is no toxins in the vaccine and stop reading anonymous and bogus websites? You are being played,” wrote one who tagged them.

Others asked pertinent questions or simply made jokes.

Twitter user @DocAvvers wondered why they weren’t dead yet, as they’ve had four COVID vaccines thus far. “Did they mean that the poison was going to be activated on October 10 Australian time, or do I need to wait until midnight GMT (11 am) to feel safe?” @DocAvvers wrote.

On Oct. 10, Travis Akers satirically asked people how they were spending their “final day.” “I’m getting my oil changed at Honda,” he quipped.

As zero hour approached, sarcasm and jokes rolled in.

“Well that’s odd, it feels like a massive amount of man made mRNA based body toxins in my blood have suddenly activated,” PtsdBarnum tweeted on Monday.

Breaking: a high up McDonald’s employee (who is a good honest mate of mine) has confirmed that they won’t activate the mRNA toxins while the spicy nuggets are still on sale. Please join me in buying a 20 piece to hasten the sweet release of death pic.twitter.com/RMOMGMGDWv — vonTraphaus (@vonTraphaus) October 10, 2022

So it's October 10. Can SovCit13 let me know when the Covid mRNA toxins are going to activate? I'm trying to make dinner plans and need to schedule for it. pic.twitter.com/WFvIUhRYiG — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) October 10, 2022

It’s October 10….. is somebody gonna activate my poison??? I’m waiting…. :/ https://t.co/JcdJrNSY5T — Gray ☭ (@anevilbag) October 10, 2022

Happily, 5 billion people didn’t get sick or die on Monday. So either the conspiracy theory is utter fiction or everyone all received saline injections instead of actual vaccines. (It’s fiction.)