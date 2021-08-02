Chris Chan, creator of Sonichu, arrested on incest charge after leaked audio appears online

The popular content creator Chris Chan was arrested and charged with incest on Sunday after she allegedly admitted to having sex with her mother in a leaked recording.

The 39-year-old, whose full name is Christine Weston Chandler, has long been known in internet circles for creating Sonichu, a character that combines the likeness of both Pokémon‘s Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The leaked recording was posted on Friday to Kiwi Farms, a controversial forum that focuses on prominent internet figures. An individual purporting to be Chandler claims in the recording to have had sexual intercourse with her 79-year-old mother.

Screenshots of alleged text messages in which Chandler purportedly admits to having “another romp in the hay” with her mother also circulated online.

Chandler seemingly responded to the allegations on Friday in a tweet to her nearly 60,000 followers.

“There is drama in the air today,” Chandler wrote. “Each and every one of you all are encouraged to withdraw from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today.”

Hey, Y’all. Today’s Collective Card, appropriately, is Turning In. There is drama in the air today. Each and every one of you all are encouraged to withdraw from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today. ⚡️💙⚡️ https://t.co/vChUVeulqB pic.twitter.com/CdJ3VGbeDH — Chris Chan Sonichu/CPU Blue Heart⚡️💙⚡️ (@CPU_CWCSonichu) July 30, 2021

Chandler’s arrest was apparently caught on video during a livestream on Sunday. The internet figure can be heard saying that “Everything is going to work out” while being put into the back of a police car.

In a statement to Newsweek, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said Chandler was currently being held at Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia, but would be arranged in Greene County.

In Virginia, engaging in sexual acts with one’s own parent is a Class 5 felony. Chandler has not commented on the allegations since her arrest.