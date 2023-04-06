EXCLUSIVE: Anti-trans Travis Tritt like prompts internal investigation by Chicago Police into its own Twitter account

The Chicago Police Department opened an investigation into why its official Twitter account liked an anti-transgender tweet from country music star Travis Tritt, the Daily Dot has learned.

On Wednesday, Twitter users noticed that the department’s verified account had shown support for Tritt’s boycott of Anheuser-Busch after the alcohol company partnered with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

.@BlockClubCHI @JinxPress y’all on this? Seems incredibly irresponsible coming from an official police account… pic.twitter.com/eHuEIpMUET — Jeff Wittekiend 💙💛🌻🇺🇦 (@JWittekiend) April 6, 2023

The partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney, a popular TikTok user, prompted widespread backlash from conservatives, despite it merely consisting of Mulvaney receiving a commemorative can that isn’t for sale.

Numerous right-wing figures protested the announcement including the music artist Kid Rock, who shared footage of himself on Tuesday shooting several cases of Bud Light with an automatic rifle.

“Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day,” he says.

Tritt soon followed by announcing that he would no longer use the alcohol company’s products during his tours.

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider,” the country star said in a tweet on Thursday. “I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

After Twitter users discovered that Tritt’s tweet had been liked by the Chicago Police Department, the like was quickly removed. But not before users expressed their opinions on the matter.

“Woo boy. Had to check real quick, but yes, the official @Chicago_Police account just ‘liked’ a tweet from singer Travis Tritt promising to boycott Anheuser-Busch for filming an ad campaign with trans rights activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney,” one Twitter user wrote.

Woo boy. Had to check real quick, but yes, the official @Chicago_Police account just "liked" a tweet from singer Travis Tritt promising to boycott Anheuser-Busch for filming an ad campaign with trans rights activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. https://t.co/BpsSyiz40V — Boho Jinx Press (@JinxPress) April 6, 2023

Conservatives responded instead by applauding the department for appearing to back Tritt’s decision.

“I couldn’t be happier,” one user said. “You think our boys in blue are down with that fairy shit?”

The Daily Dot reached out to the Chicago Police Department to inquire about the liked tweet and was told that an investigation was underway.

“There is an open investigation into this matter,” a department spokesperson said. “We will not comment further to protect the integrity of this investigation.”

Similar threats of boycotts were seen this week after Mulvaney announced a partnership with Nike while sharing images of themself wearing Nike leggings and a sports bra.