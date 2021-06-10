Virgil Texas

Virgil Texas/Twitter Virgil Texas/Twitter

Ex-Chapo Trap House host Virgil Texas accused of grooming teen

'He f*cked with my head at a very young age.'

Cecilia Lenzen 

Cecilia Lenzen

Tech

Published Jun 9, 2021   Updated Jun 9, 2021, 8:21 pm CDT

A 24-year-old Twitter user accused Virgil Texas, of Chapo Trap House fame, of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with her when she was a minor.

Featured Video Hide

The Twitter user, who joined the platform in June under the name Jennifer Seberg, made the allegations against Texas on Wednesday. Texas is an ex-host of popular leftist podcast Chapo Trap House and current host of Bad Faith, a podcast he co-hosts alongside Briahna Joy Gray, the former press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Advertisement Hide

Rumors that Texas dated a teenager have been circulating online for a while. In April, Twitter user @MenshevikM tweeted, “Did the rumors about him dating an underage girl get him in trouble. why are all his close friends being so tight lipped about it.”

On May 19, Chapo Trap House released a statement saying Texas was departing from the podcast “in order to pursue other creative projects.” He spent four years at the company as a co-host, co-producer, and collaborator. 

According to Seberg, Texas’ alleged abuse began years ago. 

Advertisement Hide

“When I was a teenager, I thought Virgil Texas was very funny,” Seberg tweeted, beginning her thread. “I asked him to proofread an essay I submitted to a website, and emailed it to him. The essay was about turning 16. We talked a little bit, and I thought he was very cool because he was funny and he lived in NY.”

After talking, Seberg said she and Texas exchanged phone numbers and texted late at night when she was alone in her bedroom. She said they eventually began FaceTiming and talked often about his alleged girlfriend at the time, Marie Calloway. 

Jennifer Seberg/Twitter

After Calloway left the picture, the FaceTimes increased, Seberg said in the thread. 

Advertisement Hide

“I believed that we were in a long distance, adult relationship as he requested things of that nature from me,” she alleged.

Seberg didn’t want to give explicit details of what all happened during those FaceTime calls, but she said “I think you get the idea and it was traumatizing for me for many years.” 

Jennifer Seberg/Twitter

She also said he told her she “had a nice chest — not the word he used — ‘for my age.’”

Advertisement Hide

After Texas allegedly “lost interest” in her, Seberg said she went to college, where she began to realize how abnormal their alleged relationship was and its negative toll on her emotional health. 

“He fucked with my head at a very young age, and now, I realize that even though he is much more successful now than he was when I met him, that it’s still disgusting,” she said before adding in another post that she “refuse(s) to excuse him for his abuse of me.”

Jennifer Seberg/Twitter

She said she came forward with her story after the Daily Caller inquired about their “relationship” and after she saw Texas sharing a platform with people like Gray, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Chelsea Manning.

Advertisement Hide

“I was terrified for weeks, and felt disgusting because an awful publication was talking to me about my trauma to monetize it,” she said of the Daily Caller reaching out before commenting on Texas’ appearances with the notable public figures. “I started feeling like anything I ever said against him would immediately label me as conservative, pro-Trump, etc.”

Jennifer Seberg/Twitter
Jennifer Seberg/Twitter
Advertisement Hide

Seberg’s testimony was met with mixed reactions. Many users thanked Seberg for coming forward and applauded her bravery in doing so. 

Advertisement Hide

She ended her thread by thanking those who followed along and urged “all women in his path” to “stay incredibly cautious.”

Texas did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment by the time of publication.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotlineonline or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Advertisement Hide

This week’s top technology stories

Trump hotel purposely spiked prices to keep out QAnon supporters, hacked police data reveals
Hacked police data reveal Boogaloo Boy ‘target’ list on eve of Biden inauguration
Cheat codes to manifest wealth are all over TikTok—teens don’t know their sordid, antisemitic history
The FCC is deadlocked. When will Biden finally fix that?
A ‘deepfake’ of a vaping teen is at the center of a harassment case—but what if it’s not faked?
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 9, 2021, 8:17 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for The Daily Dot. She is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Arlington and former editor in chief of the student newspaper The Shorthorn.

Cecilia Lenzen