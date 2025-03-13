Far-right fumes after discovering anti-‘multiculturalism’ congressman married to Indian-American

A Republican member of Congress ignited a flurry of backlash—centered on his wife—after declaring that “multiculturalism will tear our country apart.”

Featured Video

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) is married to Danielle D’Souza, the daughter of Indian-American conservative political commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

In his freshman term, Gill has already developed a reputation for his staunch anti-migrant rhetoric, frequently taking to X to post statements such as “mass migration is the greatest threat to our country’s sovereignty,” decrying Middle Eastern migrants “replacing native born populations” in Europe, and calling for strict Southern border policies to stop “the invasion.”

But it’s Gill’s recent post putting multiculturalism on blast that is catching the attention of critics—many of whom were right-wingers—who were quick to point to his wife’s Indian heritage.

Advertisement

“Are you announcing your divorce?” snarked one reply.

“Then why are you marrying an Indian? Why are you married into a multicultural family?” questioned someone else.

“You don’t practice what you preach,” critiqued another commenter.

Added someone else: “I guess your wife identifies as a Caucasian European immigrant?”

Advertisement

Far-right influencer Stew Peters similarly agreed with the criticism, writing: “This poser is literally married to an Indian. wtf”

This poser is literally married to an Indian.



wtf https://t.co/G3FbPQXQ9q pic.twitter.com/vGZUASesYQ — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 12, 2025

Peters’ post went viral, garnering over 30,000 likes and nearly 3 million views. But it also drew a number of people who came to the defense of Gill and his wife.

“Not the own you think it is,” rebuked one person.

Advertisement

“She was born in this country and is a Christian,” countered one conservative commenter. “English is her first language. Do your research!”

Echoed someone else: “Culture and race are two different things.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.