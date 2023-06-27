‘Just said the quiet part out loud’: GOP lawmakers push edited clip of Biden saying he ‘sold a lot of state secrets’

President Joe Biden was recently caught on tape admitting he “sold a lot of state secrets.” Or at least that’s what some conservatives want you to think.

“I started off without you and I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things,” Biden said at the beginning of a technology roundtable he co-hosted with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He then added: “Now all kidding aside, look, we’re teaming up to design and develop new technology that’s going to transform the lives of people around the world.”

But the now-widely shared clip cuts off before Biden says “all kidding aside,” drawing laughter from Modi and the rest of the room.

“Joe Biden’s brain is going and he’s literally admitting his crimes out loud,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote of the deceptively edited video. “Impeach Biden! It’s unreal and so insulting to America.”

“I sold a lot state secrets and a lot of very important things.”



Joe Biden’s brain is going and he’s literally admitting his crimes out loud.



Impeach Biden!



It’s unreal and so insulting to America.



pic.twitter.com/Wt58cB7X5T — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 26, 2023

Kari Lake, the firebrand Republican who unsuccessfully ran for governor in Arizona last year, also shared the edited clip. She commented that “Joe Biden admitted to actual treason.”

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) posted the video alongside the caption, “Wow. Joe Biden just said the quiet part out loud.”

“I sold a lot state secrets and a lot of very important things.”



Wow.



Joe Biden just said the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/Mg5Wbjn16u — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) June 26, 2023

“The dementia is letting the truth slip out,” tweeted former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis.

Other conservatives, like Fox News’ Sean Hannity, recognized the remark was a joke—but said it wasn’t a good one.

Twitter Community Notes were added to Greene’s post as well as several others adding Biden’s “kidding” remark.

“The video has been edited so as to leave out important context in order to misrepresent a joke as an admission of guilt,” reads the note at the bottom of Greene’s tweet.

The video comes just hours after CNN revealed former President Donald Trump admitted on tape to sharing classified secrets.

The numerous Republicans who have shared the Biden clip appear silent on the Trump report.