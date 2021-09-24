‘I don’t think horses are the problem:’ Biden administration mocked for banning horses in response to Border Patrol footage

President Joe Biden has responded to recent footage of mounted Border Patrol agents chasing, denigrating, and appearing to assault people attempting to cross the border. To end such conduct the administration is banning agents from using horses.

Social media users are having a field day. Most are unconvinced that the horses were the problem.

The footage showed agents in Del Rio, Texas chasing down the immigrants, who are believed to primarily be from Haiti. A massive influx of people had culminated under a bridge in the area. In the footage, agents on horseback cursed at and chased them.

Some footage and images of the chaotic scene led many to believe that the agents were using whips on the people. This claim was amplified by prominent voices on social media, including politicians.

Amid widespread outcry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection subsequently said that the agents were holding reins, not whips, and that they were using them to control their horses.

This was little reassurance to Biden and others horrified by the agents’ conduct. NPR reports that the Department of Homeland Security has opened an investigation and placed those involved on administrative leave.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that Border Patrol would also be banned from using horses in Del Rio.

#BREAKING: Jen Psaki announces that horses will now be BANNED from being used in Del Rio by Border Patrol agents, citing the "horrible and horrific" use of them to prevent Haitian illegal immigrants from crossing into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/hlyZeJVbU2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2021

Now the administration is being thoroughly mocked for losing sight of the forest for the trees.

“So, to recap, the Biden administration has announced that horses are now racist!” tweeted Curtis Houck.

“The horses weren’t carrying the whips….you know what nvm,” tweeted @HoodClarkKent.

BREAKING: a look at the border patrol's new, non racist steeds https://t.co/PkQ9vq0bIB pic.twitter.com/SbvJ0qD7pr — Isaac the Rat Boi (@ISSIC3) September 24, 2021

The horses are the problem, I see. Not the policy. Not the guy in charge. Not Border Patrol. The horses. https://t.co/LrgTsBDFpg — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) September 23, 2021

Ah yes, Border agent uses whip on Hatian migrants while on horseback



Government response: We’ll just get rid of the horse then https://t.co/KAMfch3qAe — 𝔍𝔲𝔞𝔫🧚🏼‍♂️✨ (@illegalqueer) September 23, 2021

Whoa whoa, the problem isn't riding horses generally–its riding horses *in Del Rio* — zzfurn (@zzfurn) September 23, 2021

I…don’t think horses are the problem. https://t.co/no4l4ljWuU — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) September 23, 2021

First they came for Mr. Ed, and I said nothing…of course, of course…. — Hank (@The_Real_Hank_) September 24, 2021

finally, an administration with the courage to take down the violent, out-of-control right-wing elements within the US immigration enforcement apparatus: horses https://t.co/Z8uQDUpMt2 — Albert Burneko (@AlbertBurneko) September 23, 2021

Yep, guys on horses is the real outrage here. pic.twitter.com/UgxGm8WsWw — America Held Hostage 2021 (@UnclePooky) September 24, 2021

TikTokers joined in on the mockery.

The collective social media response to the White House’s solution to what it called the “horrific” conduct of Border Patrol agents: Nay.