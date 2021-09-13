Biden photographed with kids rocking MAGA hats

A photo of President Joe Biden, surrounded by children in Make America Great Again hats, the preferred gear of former President Donald Trump, is causing an uproar on the internet.

The image comes from Biden’s trip to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. Flight 93, the last of the four hijacked planes, crashed there after passengers attempted to wrest control back from Al-Qaeda hijackers.

After touring the memorial, according to NBC, Biden visited a local fire department. The image appears to have been first posted on Facebook that day, by Jana Musser.

“We may not always see eye to eye, but we can all come together to be United!,” she wrote.

We may not always see eye to eye, but we can all come together to be United! ❤️🇺🇸💙 Posted by Jana Musser on Saturday, September 11, 2021

An account with the same name also tweeted it with a similar message, shouting out her daughter in the picture.

We may not always see eye to eye, but we can all come together to be UNITED! My daughter Ryleigh is sporting her blue Trump hat! 💙🇺🇸❤️ @kayleighmcenany @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/f8f2ibdtah — Jana Musser (@jlm8786) September 12, 2021

But that aspirational message by her has since been lost as the image exploded over the internet. A great number of Trump supporters considered it a well-executed troll job (which the caption doesn’t imply) and joked about how Biden maybe didn’t even notice the outfits, clear shots at his mental health. Biden has routinely been accused of suffering from mental decline by his conservative opponents.

Musser did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Dot over Facebook. But her framing of the photo makes it clear everyone online is taking it in a direction she probably didn’t intend.

Hah! Based MAGA Kids PUNK Clueless Joe Biden at Shanksville, PA Stop on 9-11 After He Surrendured to Taliban https://t.co/uEi9y2J5n1 via @gatewaypundit — Geronimo (@Bluesgirl19Neil) September 13, 2021

This is even more humiliating than him getting booed at the WTC memorial pic.twitter.com/n51vIiieN4 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2021

Biden being trolled to bits by MAGA kids, the sad thing is he probably doesn’t even know it 🤪🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/wvQMUYD1eW — UK Patriot the IV (@BoerboelBritish) September 13, 2021

While this image probably wasn’t criticism from a youth movement, Biden was booed earlier in the day at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, as his handling of classified FBI material has been criticized by victims.