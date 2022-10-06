Biden and DeSantis photographed in real-world Virgin vs. Chad meme

Much has been made of President Joe Biden’s visit to Florida as the state struggles to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.

The president would be meeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has been perhaps his most vocal critic as he mounts what is likely a presidential bid against Biden in 2024.

But together, the two pledged to put partisanship aside, and do everything possible to aid Floridians in need of electricity, housing, food, and clean water, in the aftermath of one of the most destructive national disasters the state has ever seen.

“We’ve worked hand in glove. We have very different political philosophies, but we’ve worked hand in glove,” Biden said, according to Roll Call. “We’ve been completely lockstep, there’s been no daylight.”

DeSantis similarly was happy with the way Biden’s administration responded.

“We are cutting through the bureaucracy, we are cutting through the red tape. And that’s from local government, state government, all the way up to the president, so we appreciate the team effort.”

But the war of words was no match for the meme wars online. A photo yesterday of the two showed a confident Biden with his arm around a lady, rocking shades, and a slumped DeSantis, immediately giving the internet Virgin vs. Chad vibes.

As usual, @evanvucci – one of the best photographers in the White House press corps – captures such wonderful moments.

-Democrats will say look at DeSantis, a nasty-looking mean guy all alone

-Republicans will say look at Biden, touchy-feely Joe pic.twitter.com/rG5Qs82BHF — West Wing Reports (by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) October 6, 2022

The Virgin vs. Chad meme is a popular online comparison showing a desultory, downtrodden loner compared to a well-off, contented, and buff man, often listing a number of attributes that showcase the difference between the two.

Does that image match up? Well, the internet sure feels that way.

Ron DeSantis should, I am not joking, fire his press office for allowing him to step directly into this hilarious Chad vs Virgin meme living tableau. pic.twitter.com/G6rnsX2nfV — Unworthy Hand (@kisstheblade_) October 6, 2022 Know Your Meme

The Chad Joe Brandon vs the Virgin Ron Desantis https://t.co/s7nSTpHzaO — shaun (@shaunheiser) October 6, 2022

This is the elusive real-time, real life virgin/chad meme. https://t.co/Yt095ulzP5 — Hexadecim8 (@hexadecim8) October 6, 2022

Lmao the chad dark Brandon vs the virgin ronald — J O S H yet again (@theaccounthaver) October 6, 2022

The Chad POTUS vs. The virgin Governor pic.twitter.com/9TYlaGCP5m — Boop (@kendowtl) October 6, 2022

Biden also had several other breakout viral moments during the visit, including telling someone that “No one fucks with a Biden,” and claiming DeSantis’ agrees with him on the effects of global warming.