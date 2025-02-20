When conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair shocked the online world last weekend by revealing she allegedly had a child with Elon Musk, she also called the tech CEO out for responding to a post about her from a right-wing provocateur.

Featured Video

Musk replied “Whoa” to a tweet from Milo Yiannopolis, who said that “Ashley St Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk,” sharing a post from her in May 2020.

Ashley St Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/lUsVXN0P5A — MILO (@Nero) February 15, 2025

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded,” St. Clair wrote in a since-deleted post. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

Advertisement

The accusation levied against Yiannopolis raised questions.

It appears to refer to an image from a previous account St. Clair is alleged to have run on what was then-Twitter, with the handle “sexlaptop.”

Yiannopolis’ account appears to have been suspended in the wake of the post.

However, beforehand, Yiannopolis repeatedly tweeted about the account in the days since the news.

Advertisement

“Please stop deadnaming this poor woman her name is sexlaptop,” one post read.

Yiannopolis also called out the account back in September when he alluded to a rumor that St. Clair had a child with Musk.

But he wasn’t the only one. When the scandal broke, posters immediately recalled her past as “sexlaptop.”

“Ashley St. Clair.. I’ve heard her screen name used to be sexlaptop. And yes, she is,” said one.

Advertisement

Posters on X noted that when searching “sexlaptop” on X, St. Clair’s account comes up as the main hit.

That, however, could be a result of the number of posts referencing St. Clair and “sexlaptop” together and not a function of her previous ownership.

The current @sexlaptop handle is suspended, but searches on X show the account began replying to users around June 2014.

Advertisement

Numerous other images and screenshots of the old account appear to confirm the identity. Many show the user @sexlaptop with the name “ASH.”

Posters on X frequently shared one particular post with an unclear date that discussed a salacious opinion. However, a person familiar with the account called the image a complete fabrication.

The Daily Dot was unable to find any archived versions of the post to confirm the account ever made the post.

Given St. Clair, at the time of the post, was most likely underage, the Daily Dot is not linking to or quoting any posts from the accounts.

Advertisement

According to other claims, St. Clair also ran the handle for “sexlaptop” on Instagram. A Google search for “sexlaptop” and Instagram pulls up St. Claire’s current account.

The claims have followed St. Clair any time she’s been in the news, having risen in prominence over the past several years as a conservative influencer.

So I went down a rabbit hole…. Tiffany Fong is pretty much a prostitute and Ashley St.Clair is a grifter/ cam girl that went by sexlaptop. And both have allegations of banging Elon. Crazy night…. — That Bearded Patriot Guy (@thebeardedone74) December 2, 2024

St. Clair’s also appeared to run another account on X, @optatives, that is still active.

Advertisement

A Medium piece in 2019 tied St. Clair to the @optatives account, noting that the account tweeted birthday wishes to herself the same day as St. Clair, and, in at least one post, mentioned the name “ashley stclair.”

A person familiar with the @optatives account said the St. Clair lost control of the account years ago, and a number of posts on it were not made by her.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.