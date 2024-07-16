Conservatives fire back at Matt Walsh for tirade against Amber Rose endorsing Trump

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh is facing backlash from his base after criticizing reality TV star Amber Rose, who endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday.

Rose, who previously dated rapper Kanye West, stated during a speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) that she had been “lied to” by the media and opted to back Trump after doing her own “research.”

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love,” Rose said. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.”

While many conservatives saw Rose’s comments as evidence of Trump’s unifying leadership, Walsh lashed out at the Republican Party for letting her speak.

In advance of her speech, fans of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also fumed over her speaking slot, which was announced prior to his. But while many conservatives appreciated her words, Walsh did not.

“The RNC gives a primetime speaking slot to a pro-abortion feminist and self-proclaimed slut with a face tattoo whose only claim to fame is having sex with rappers,” he wrote. “Truly an embarrassment. Not a single voter will be mobilized by this person.”

In response, many of Walsh’s followers, including those who claimed to be former Democrats, expressed their disagreement.

“Matt I’m a former democrat voter. I’ve learned a lot the past four years. I do my best to advocate for understanding, empathy and opening the conversation to those still on the left,” the user wrote. “Disenfranchising those who are attempting to learn is not the way to bring new people to our side. While Amber may not have a great track record she’s clearly on the way to making amends. Why shut her out of the conversation?”

Another purported former Democrat agreed, arguing that Walsh’s stance was flat out “wrong.”

“I was a former Democrat, and didn’t become an independent/conservative until I met my husband and started researching some of the stuff he w’s RNC Speechas talking about,” another wrote. “I hated Republicans. I still can’t stand establishment RINOs. Sorry, Matt, you are wrong on this one.”

Ironically, Walsh’s remarks were highlighted by left-wing users online as proof that Rose’s characterization of Trump supporters was wrong.

Yet Walsh didn’t stop there. In follow-up remarks, the conservative threw further jabs at Rose and falsely accused her of being a porn star.

“Trump has just reached mythic status by defying death and surviving an assassination attempt and the GOP decides that the best next move is to have him sit and listen to a porn star talk about diversity. Brilliant move. Thanks guys,” he added.

Ultimately, the term “Matt Walsh” became a trending topic on X due to the scathing commentary.

In response, Walsh attempted to defend his views further in a lengthy thread that cited Rose’s 2015 participation in the “SlutWalk,” an event that called for an end to rape culture, victim blaming, and slut-shaming of sexual assault victims.”

“First of all, maybe Rose has totally changed and had some kind of conversion experience. There’s no evidence of that. Only that she likes Donald Trump now,” Walsh wrote. “There are many many many examples of conservatives rallying around their new celebrity hero just because the person likes Trump, only to be humiliated and betrayed by that same person shortly after.”

Still, despite his best efforts, conservatives appeared to view Rose’s speech as a net positive for the pro-Trump movement.

