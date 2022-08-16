Top TikTokers are organizing to fight for overworked Amazon employees

A group of more than 70 popular TikTok creators sent an open letter to Amazon demanding that the tech giant meet the demands of their employees, who have grown more outspoken over harsh working conditions in recent years.

The group, which launched what it calls its “People Over Prime Pledge,” says it will no longer allow their accounts to be monetized for Amazon until working conditions at the company are improved.

The open letter was posted to Twitter on Tuesday by 20-year-old TikToker Elise Joshi, who also holds the position of Deputy Executive Director for the youth-led nonprofit “Gen-Z for Change.”

“Dear Amazon.com, We are a coalition of over 70 TikTok creators with a combined following of 51 million people,” the letter begins. “Today, August 16th, 2022, we are joining together in solidarity with Amazon workers and union organizers through our People Over Prime Pledge.”

We are #PeopleOverPrime: 70+ creators with 51 MILLION+ collective followers refusing to monetize our accounts for Amazon unless they meet the demands of Amazon workers. We cannot be bought out. pic.twitter.com/b58JlCihL9 — Elise Joshi (@EliseJoshi) August 16, 2022

The group specifically cites what it describes as “widespread mistreatment” of Amazon’s workers as well as the company’s attempts to derail unionization efforts. Working conditions among Amazon’s warehouse workers and delivery drivers have long been criticized.

The TikTokers say that unless the demands of Amazon workers are met, they will refuse to monetize their platforms for Amazon, “including all direct Amazon sponsorships and use of Amazon’s storefront.”

The demands include a $30-an-hour minimum wage, better medical care, and an end to Amazon’s compulsory anti-union meetings.

“We are calling on Amazon to listen to their workers and make tangible changes to their workplace environment,” the letter says in closing. “TikTok has 1 billion monthly active users. Unless changes are made, we will prevent Amazon from monetizing one of the largest social media platforms in the world.”

Amazon thus far has not responded to the group. Given the popularity of videos on TikTok surrounding unionization efforts at major businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks, though, the campaign could continue to attract new creators and push Amazon to respond.