‘That’s why I take my time’: Amazon delivery driver finishes early, has to help other drivers instead of going home

A Seattle-based Amazon delivery driver used TikTok to showcase what can happen when drivers finish their routes early.

The video has been viewed over 441,000 times since being posted on Feb. 20 by Joseph (@itsjoseph29). In it, Joseph panned the camera across rows of empty shelves in the back of his delivery truck.

“So I just got done with my route, and it’s 4:08pm. All right, about to call dispatch. I’m pretty sure he’s going to tell me to come back because, you know, I finished early. Let’s go ahead and call him,” he said in the video, holding his phone to his ear.

The video then cut to Joseph frowning and showing the once-empty shelves now holding more packages. The last part of the video showed Joseph following another Amazon delivery truck. “Why are people so slow?” he questioned, seemingly referring to other Amazon drivers.

Some users shared their own experiences delivering packages for Amazon.

TikToker Mike (@alsomdude26) shared that having to help others after finishing early is why he quit a week into the gig. Another TikToker, @theofficialjkiid, shared how not showing up to help others is what got him fired. “You never get to go home early at Amazon. I finished 185 stops in four and a half hours and they made me rescue even when I told them I had to leave early,” another user said.

Others revealed they take their time so that they don’t have to help anyone else.

“There’s no going home early at amazon,” one lamented.

“That’s why I take my time,” another said.

In another video posted to TikTok on Feb. 21, Joseph finished his route early again—this time at 3:12pm. “It’s time to call dispatch and see if we can go home. I believe today he’s going to send me home, so let’s give him a call,” he said in the video.

The camera cut to Joseph wearing a similar expression to his first video after he was told to deliver more packages. His expression then changed to a happy one. “You thought I was going to rescue? Hell, no. We’re going home!” he said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Joseph via TikTok comment and to Amazon via email.