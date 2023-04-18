Anti-‘groomer’ Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s old photo with Ali Alexander resurfaces after underage sexting allegations

Far-right activist Ali Alexander is blaming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for the recent string of accusations against him that led Alexander to issue an apology and step away from public politics.

Alexander claimed in remarks on Telegram that Greene was paying a “gay pedophile” for the campaign, a reference to Milo Yiannopoulos, who has been posting accusations against him for months, saying it was part of her “strategic communications.”

Alexander blamed the alleged intimidation from Greene on the claim that he possessed evidence of the politician committing a crime.

“All of this to intimidate me when I publicly said I was going to the police because she lied under oath and faces a House Ethics complaint that could see her expelled,” Alexander said.

Known best for spearheading the “Stop the Steal” movement, Alexander was also re-suspended from Twitter in the wake of the controversy.

Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander has been suspended from Twitter, after being accused of asking "Teen Boys for D*ck Pics" (via dailybeast) and apologizing. pic.twitter.com/jI4drfs3X6 — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 18, 2023

Now, his latest scandal is sending shockwaves through the MAGA community

The accusations regarding Alexander come amid a months-long feud between the pro-Trump figure and far-right provocateur Yiannopoulos, who upped the ante this month by publishing screenshots of Alexander’s alleged text messages.

Despite denying the claims for some time, Alexander came forward on Telegram this week to apologize for the “inappropriate messages sent over the years.” Alexander further claimed that no unlawful activity had occurred before highlighting his struggle with what he described as “SSA” or same-sex attraction.

In one such instance, as reported by the Daily Beast, Alexander was accused of soliciting a 15-year-old boy for nude pictures in 2017. Alexander was 32 years old at the time.

Alexander, according to longtime ally and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, now plans to bow out of public life. It remains unclear whether the current scandal is what ultimately led Twitter to remove Alexander’s account.

Reaction to Alexander’s removal among conservatives has been mixed. While many have stayed silent—unsurprising given how much effort Trump supporters have invested in accusing their political enemies of grooming children—others have been vocal in their opposition to Alexander.

Those staying quiet have been called out.

“I am disgusted at the high profile, conservative accounts who gained tens of thousands of followers ranting about groomers, Epstein, etc., who are dead silent on Ali Alexander because he was one of their buddies and trash operatives. They’re all fucking hypocrites,” wrote John Cardillo.

I am disgusted at the high profile, conservative accounts who gained tens of thousands of followers ranting about groomers, Epstein, etc., who are dead silent on Ali Alexander because he was one of their buddies and trash operatives.



They’re all fucking hypocrites. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 18, 2023

Greene publicly took aim at not only the Stop the Steal founder but Fuentes as well.

“This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys,” she wrote. “And Nick Fuentes was in on it. #NickKnew ‘In exchange for recanting his accusation, [Nick] Fuentes and [Ali] Alexander offered to get him a job in politics.’ @FBI should investigate.”

This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys. And Nick Fuentes was in on it. #NickKnew



“In exchange for recanting his accusation, [Nick] Fuentes and [Ali] Alexander offered to get him a job in politics.”@FBI should investigate. https://t.co/prvdViu2iZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2023

Fingers were also pointed at other right-wing figures who helped promote Alexander, including political insider Roger Stone and of course former President Donald Trump.

“Remember Ali Alexander, the MAGA terrorist who organized the Stop The Steal rally that was used to attack the U.S. Capitol in the plot of sedition?” another user asked. “He’s apologizing after being exposed for asking teenage boys for dick pics. Yep, another Republican pedo pervert. Lock him up.”

Remember Ali Alexander, the MAGA terrorist who organized the Stop The Steal rally that was used to attack the U.S. Capitol in the plot of sedition?



He’s apologizing after being exposed for asking teenage boys for dick pics. Yep, another Republican pedo pervert. Lock him up. pic.twitter.com/wOVfwijxhS — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 18, 2023

Over on Truth Social, Trump’s fledgling social media platform, users also called on right-wing figure and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, another person who helped popularize the “groomer” slur, to denounce Alexander.

“Has PoSo denounced #Ali Akbar Alexander yet?” a user asked, using Posobiec’s nickname and Alexander’s legal name.

Meanwhile, liberals have gleefully posted pictures of prominent figures with Alexander, noting how the recent spate of grooming accusations by the far-right against the LGBTQ community could be considered projection.

Nick Fuentes was involved too-



QAnon is all about projection.



‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Apologizes After Being Accused of Asking Teen Boys for D*ck Pics https://t.co/R8uHvw7UOs via @thedailybeast — Geo Steve (@StephenGlahn) April 17, 2023

Jack Posobiec blocks me so I can't ask him directly about his thoughts on Ali Alexander's scandal.



Posobiec helped make the "groomer" slur go viral in smearing LGBTQ+ people in the run-up to Pride '22.



He's associated himself with Ali publicly for years. pic.twitter.com/GgRL93CI7z — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) April 18, 2023 Some even posted photos of Greene, one of the most vocal users of the “groomer” slur, with Alexander.

How many Kids did you GROOM with Ali Alexander, Rep. MTG? Answer.. You will go to Jail! Can't hide it anymore, the Steroid you're taking have already given you Mental Illness. pic.twitter.com/ICbuaL7Qem — HiMars (@himars87) April 18, 2023

Whether the scandal will actually keep Alexander away from the spotlight remains to be seen. The uproar, as explained by the Twitter user Mr. Newberger, is just the latest in a long string of feuds within the Trump world.

“So QAnon idiot Marjorie Taylor Greene now hates Nazi Nick Fuentes who now hates pedophilia condoner Milo Yiannopoulos who now hates pedophile Ali Alexander who now hates White Supremacist Marjorie Taylor Greene who now hates Bigot Laura Loomer,” they wrote. “But all of them love Donald Trump.”