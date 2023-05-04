Article Lead Image

Alex Jones is demanding a prankster appear on his show after getting duped by AI Tucker Carlson call

The prankster declined to go on Jones' show.

Posted on May 4, 2023

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones demanded a prankster appear on his show and answer for duping him with an AI-generated voice of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

To which the prankster responded, “I’m not going.”

Yesterday, internet prankster Chris James sent a tweet where he claimed to have pranked Jones.

“Okay so let’s say someone has Tucker Carlson’s cell number, and also Alex Jones’ cell phone number, and also an AI Tucker Carlson voice. They could IN THEORY call Alex Jones and pretend to be Tucker, and have a full conversation with him. Anyways I just did that.”

“I was honestly caught off guard by how much he bought that it was Tucker,” James added.

He said he would release the audio on his show on Monday, but that was the only proof anyone had, until today. When Jones, on Infowars, admitted it happened.

In the clip James shared, Jones said that what he did was a crime and that he needed to come on the show and “explain that his intent was not to be mean.”

“You need to understand that what you did is ‘not good.'”

Jones said that spoofing someone’s number could be a crime, although he added that he didn’t think Carlson would press charges. But, “it’s serious,” he said. James is based in Canada, which makes it unlikely charges could be brought.

James said he spoke with Jones after, who claimed Carlson was getting lawyers involved.

James, who obviously has some familiarity with Jones’ show joked that, in his response about declining the invitation to appear on the show, “my intuition screamed at me that it was a bad idea.”

According to Motherboard, which watched the full clip of Jones, Jones added that James could “suck his titties.”

*First Published: May 4, 2023, 4:45 pm CDT

