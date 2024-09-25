‘Incredibly on brand’: Ex-Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz argues for Diddy after sex trafficking charges

Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, who previously represented convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is facing backlash online after arguing that rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs should be out on bail.

In a post to X on Tuesday, Dershowitz argued against the decision from a U.S. District Court judge to keep Combs in jail after the rapper offered a $50 million bail package. Combs plead not guilty to numerous charges, including human trafficking and racketeering, after being arrested last week.

“P Diddy should be out on bail,” Dershowitz said. “Watch the Dershow live @ 5:30pm est on Youtube and Rumble. See what I have to say about why the judge didn’t approve Diddy’s 50mil bail offered.”

The judge argued that Combs’ package, which offered to subject the music mogul to GPS monitoring and other restrictions in exchange for letting him await his trial from home, was “insufficient” to ensure both the safety and integrity of those involved in the case.

Given the severity of the case—such as’ claims that Combs created a “criminal enterprise” to abuse, threaten and coerce “women and others around him to fulfil his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct”—prosecutors believe Diddy being outside a cell presents a severe risk to potential witnesses.

But Dershowitz argued that that Combs wasn’t a flight risk and could safely be held in a New York hotel until trial.

“I dont’ think there’s any justification whatsoever for keeping P Diddy in jail,” he said.

Howver, many are outraged at Dershowitz’s stance.

Dershowitz was quickly reminded of his previous relationship with Epstein, who he helped get a non-prosecution agreement in 2006 after being accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

“Dawg how are you close with both the white Epstein and the black Epstein?” one user asked.

“Wow what a shocking take from you,” another sarcastically said.

Others made mention of the fact that Dershowitz was previously accused of abusing underage girls himself in connection with Epstein. The accuser, however, later dropped her suit.

“Amazing. An unbroken championship run,” the user @corpseinorbit said. “If you’re rich, and you’ve either killed your wife or run a gigantic sex trafficking operation, anytime between 1982 and now, Dersh is in your corner. He believes. He’s gonna Tell Your Story.”

Dershowtiz has made a name for himself given his high-profile clients over the years, including O.J. Simpson, former President Donald Trump, and Harvey Weinstein.

Aside from the federal charges, Combs is also facing nearly a dozen civil suits that date back to the 1990s. In those cases, Combs is accused of drugging, raping, and abusing numerous women, including one who claims she was 16 at the time.

Combs has denied every allegation but settled a civil suit with singer Cassie immediately after she filed it.

