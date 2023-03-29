‘I still will be out $600’: Customer slams Airbnb’s insurance Aircover for paltry effort at reimbursing her for canceled stay

An Airbnb customer took to TikTok to complain about a rental that was canceled just days before her trip—then contended that the company’s Aircover protection program failed her and her family.

The video comes from creator The Honest Momma and got more than 864,000 views since being posted to TikTok on Tuesday.

She begins the lengthy video by asking, “Guys, am I dumb? Or has Airbnb just completely gone off the rails?”

She then proceeded to detail how she booked an Airbnb a month prior, confirming it would be available, and paid in two installments to cover the cost of the rental—the latter causing her to remark, “Of course, no problem taking my money.”

She then noted, even after checking to make sure her family was able to arrive early, that she received a text message several days before they were to check in, informing her that the reservation had been canceled.

“And now I have nowhere to stay,” she shared. “But I remember that my booking had Aircover, so I was like, ‘You know what, let’s not stress over this. Let’s just call Airbnb; they’ll get this all settled for me, because in their Aircover policy, it tells customers, if in the rare occasion that your host cancels—which I’m finding it is not rare at all—don’t worry, we will get you a similar or better booking.”

Indeed, the page on the Airbnb site detailing the Aircover program notes, “In the unlikely event a Host needs to cancel your booking within 30 days of check-in, we’ll find you a similar or better home, or we’ll refund you.”

But the initial refund offer, according to the TikToker, was $100. Several rounds of negotiation got Airbnb up to $432, but as the creator pointed out, “Every booking on Airbnb for the city that I’m going into,” Nashville, “is at least $1,000 more than what I originally paid.”

She also contended, “In addition to that, they refunded my money, which can take up to 15 business days, which is three weeks, which means my trip will have come and gone before I ever see that money back, which is kind of crazy if you think about it.”

She also noted, even given Airbnb’s best offer to refund her, “I still will be out $600 out of my own pocket to book something, which means Aircover isn’t covering shit at all.”

She has since created a few follow-up videos, including one in which she reveals that in her negotiations with Airbnb, she was offered a campsite in Murfreesboro, 35 miles from downtown Nashville, as a potential solution.

Commenters took the occasion to share some of their own displeasure with the booking service.

One asked, “I have been wondering who’s using Airbnb still? It’s nine out of 10 times more expensive than a really good hotel.”

Another person responded, “I use it for places where there are no hotels, for cottages, or for really unique properties. It’s not worth it anymore, though, with all of these issues.”

“That’s why I don’t use Airbnb,” another commenter said simply.

That led the creator to respond, “Ya, I never will again after this.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to The Honest Momma via TikTok comment and to an Airbnb representative via email.