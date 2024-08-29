Men think they’ve finally found the perfect tradwife: an AI woman feeding chickens in her underwear

Over the past decade, but especially recently, right-wingers pushing revanchist gender stereotypes have adopted the tradwife of the symbol of all that’s wrong with modern society: feminism, equality, progressivism, the woke mind virus, you name it, it could be fixed by having a wife at home.

But the idea of a tradwife naturally conjures up images of a homely woman. Whether it be the 1950s housewife ready with dinner after work, the farmer’s wife churning butter from fresh, raw milk, or the prairie wife skinning groundhogs for pelts, it is often presented in a gauzy, soft-focused light.

But what about… well… sexiness? The tradwife is an exemplar of a number of ideals, but a Victoria’s Secret model, she most often is not.

So what’s a horny man with a hankering to do? Turn to an X account cosplaying as the female version of biohacker Andrew Huberman to use artificial intelligence to show you how life should be.

Naturally, as God intended.

Right-wingers on X are now quite literally drooling over an artificially generated image of a woman in lingerie feeding chickens.

“When I say I want to be a tradwife, this is what I mean,” wrote @@thegenesisbl0ck.

The concept of a toned blonde working a farm caused men to lose it on X.

“Mr. Haney and all of Hooterville say, “Va-va-va-voom!” wrote conservative blogger Rod Dreher.

“Come on over. I’ve already got a ring. Let’s crypto farm while living on our actual farm,” wrote another, referencing the poster’s crypto maximalist principles in their bio.

“I want a tradwife,” replied one.

But the idea and phrasing swiftly got turned into a meme, with images of Looney Tunes and old nanas.

When I say I want to be a tradwife, this is what I mean. pic.twitter.com/cVHlJ48SwI — ⁺‧₊˚ ཐི⋆pushpins⋆ཋྀ ˚₊‧⁺ (@pushpins_) August 28, 2024

When I say I want to be a tradwife, this is what I mean. https://t.co/cJhTekzehn pic.twitter.com/iCeEu2eSgO — Seymour Lolis (@Seymour_Lolis) August 29, 2024

Others thought the image perfectly sums up the current right-wing world view.

“Such a perfect encapsulation … precious little beyond infantile fetishization which views the world in an irrational mix of sexual struggles and anti-modern reaction,” read one response.

“The pornification of motherhood needs to be studied,” added another.

But fake lady Andrew Huberman disagreed.

“Apparently, my old tweet has stirred up rage – because, you know, the ‘Trad movement is just a fetish.’ But let’s entertain that for a moment. Why is romanticizing lifelong commitment and raising a big family such a crime? ‘Oh no, people want to love and multiply! How dare they?!’

To which, said one, “But you posted a woman in lingerie feeding chickens.”

