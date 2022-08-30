‘Everyone told me my bill was going to be $120’: Woman receives $6,000 surprise bill from AT&T

After one month of service on a plan that AT&T calls its “Unlimited Starter” plan, TikToker Lulú (@luluxv.xo) shared on the platform that her bill came out to almost $6,000.

“I wish this was a joke,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “My whole day is ruined.”

The video currently has over 519,000 views.

“I spent an 1.5 hour on the phone with customer service crying. Ive called multiple times in the past few weeks & everyone told me my bill was going to be $120,” the caption continued. “Idk how this happens.”

In a follow-up, Lulú shares the breakdown of her bill.

In this video, the majority of the debt comes from “Data Pay Per Use,” in which AT&T charged Lulú $2 per megabyte for 3,003 megabytes. For context, Tech Advisor notes that a YouTube video playing at 1080 pixels uses about 50 megabytes of data per minute.

On its site, AT&T claims that the “Unlimited Starter” plan has “unlimited talk, text & data.” It is unclear why Lulú was charged for data usage or for sending picture and video messages, which is also visible in the bill.

In the follow-up video, Lulú says that she most likely will not have a resolution until Sept. 2 at the earliest. She also says that AT&T claims it is going to file a dispute, though she notes that she has not been able to get anything the representatives said in writing.

“I told them I’m going to keep calling them, because this is ridiculous,” she says. “I just think it’s very unfortunate that we have to jump through all these hoops to get our service.”

“There’s literally nobody we can talk to that can help with this at this moment,” she continues.

Lulú then says that she filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In the comments section, viewers encouraged her to go further.

“File a complaint with BBB someone will contact you from the company asap and fix it,” one user wrote. “This happened to me with a phone line they added.”

“As a Att employee. i would definitely take this to a Corporate store and speak with the manager,” offered another. “A coorperate store should be able to fix all this and like i said if not ask to speak to the District Manager or the Arsmi. And they can fix this…i’ve been with the company for a minute and it’s not a hard fix. Just takes a willing employee.”

Others remarked upon the high prices for out-of-plan data.

“$2 per MB is insane,” a user shared.

“I literally use like 700GB a month in data with Verizon, which is 700k MB. That bill would be $1.4 mil for me,” a further user noted.

Even more users shared their AT&T-specific gripes.

“AT&T did the same thing to us,” a commenter recalled. “it was supposed to be a $120 phone bill everything unlimited for 2 lines and it ended up being a little over $500.”

“Yep they been playing with me these last 2 months. I’ve been having credits put on my account,” a second claimed. “Soon as I pay this phone off i’m switching.”

We’ve reached out to both Lulú and AT&T via email.