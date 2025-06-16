Viral Carnival Cruise karaoke turns “White Boy Tyler” into TikTok’s latest icon

A white guy named Tyler became a TikTok sensation after singing a Keith Sweat song at karaoke on a Carnival Cruise. Those lucky enough to be there grabbed multiple angles of the performance, with some showing just how into it the audience got.

Reaction videos multiplied over the past week as TikTok users bragged about the number of Tyler concerts they’ve attended.

Who is White Boy Tyler from Carnival Cruise?

We don’t yet know much about Tyler Hayworth, but he does have a TikTok and an Instagram account. From the latter, we can gather that he skateboards, plays baseball, and may be a Snoopy fan.

More importantly, we know that he could easily have a future in performing. His rendition of Keith Sweat’s “Nobody” during the Carnival Cruise karaoke night got the whole audience cheering and singing along.

TikTok has at least eight different videos showing alternate Tyler angles, plus there’s a part two where he sings Usher.

One of the first of these videos appeared on June 7, 2025, from @user6023228655114, gaining the otherwise unknown account over 2.1 million views. It lasts almost three minutes and gets a nice shot of the audience at the apex of “Nobody,” arms in the air as the audience sings along to the refrain.

User @rana_brown posted a shorter clip on the same day with a nice front angle, netting over 6.7 million views.

Tyler sings, TikTok swoons

White Boy Tyler’s stellar performance reignited calls for people to ditch their reservations and be more genuine. Cringe culture is so over, and Tyler is the proof.

“For anybody who thinks that you not being yourself authentically and just going after it regardless of what people have to say—baby, take a note from Tyler on the Carnival Cruise,” said @gwenderella1. “Tyler got up there … and he started, and instantaneously, everybody in the room was like, ‘yes, nobody.’”

“His bravery, his strength, his ‘I don’t care if you like it or not,’ it literally stopped everything. Racism ended, instantly.”

In less than a week, Tyler is already becoming a meme. User @a.h.m.a.dd compared his performance to an episode of American Dad.

The jokes in the comments of all the various Carnival Cruise videos are just as spot on.

“Alexa – play Nobody by Tyler on the cruise,” wrote @theiamsolari.

“Doesn’t Keith Sweat also sing Nobody by Tyler,” said @monnikkkaaa.

A white boy hasn’t been this viral since Lucky Luciano.

