‘When the chile is tea but the finna is gag’—What does ‘What the chile’ mean and why is it all over TikTok?

A new internet phrase is making the rounds on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), confusing some and cracking others up: “What the chile.” The phrase appears to be a reaction to the chaotic overuse of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and drag slang online, where terms like “finna,” “tea,” and “gag” get mashed together into near-nonsense. While ‘what the chile’ is often used to poke fun at people misusing AAVE, it’s also emerging as part of the evolving lexicon of gay internet lingo, similar to how “slay the house down boots” and “spill the tea” crept into the mainstream lexicon.

Many of these TikTok videos state “When the chile is tea but the finna is gag, sis im dead as a chile” or some variation of this Mad Libs jargon nonsense. At least a few commenters inevitably respond with “what the chile.”

What is a ‘chile’?

Chile is an AAVE term from the southern regions of the U.S. that means “child.” For many generations, Black Americans, especially in or from the South, have used the word “chile” as a term of endearment. People may use it to refer to actual children or anyone younger than them or as a general exclamation, such as “whew, chile!”

Although some folks may claim that “chile” came from stan culture, it appeared in the 1978 film The Wiz via the song “You Can’t Win” by Michael Jackson and The Four Crows. Marshall Mathers, better known today as Eminem and the source of the term “stan,” was only six years old that year.

Ok, so what does ‘what the chile’ mean?

Phrases like “what the chile” and “when the chile is tea but the finna is gag” appear to be mocking heavy and inaccurate usage of popular slang terms by taking random AAVE words and mixing them into nonsense.

The first use of “what the chile” by itself still up on X comes from user @dalsojoshi, who tweeted it on Nov. 14, 2021. She explained that Black folks use it to mock others who attempt to wield AAVE but don’t know what they’re doing.

“‘What the chile’ is funny when said ironically by a blk person but if ur nonblack then ur misusing aave for comedy when ur the ppl we’re making fun of,” she says.

For years, LGBTQ+ communities—especially in online spaces—have mixed AAVE with phrases originating in ballroom culture and drag slang, creating the campy, exaggerated way of speaking often seen dominating stan Twitter, TikTok, and even mainstream pop culture.

It’s similar to what happened when “slay the house down boots” escaped drag culture and people started making fun of its popularity on the outside by stringing together other terms popularized over the decades into something incomprehensible. Something like “yesss slay the tea boots the house down purrr period period miss mawmass spilled and the floor is WET queen.”

“What the chile” fits into this tradition, often used with exaggerated or playful delivery to react to absurdity. Whether used sarcastically to mock clueless slang users or as part of the ever-evolving lexicon of queer internet culture, the phrase has taken on a life of its own.

It’s possible that the phrase “what the chile” comes from the longer “what the chile be bussin’,” which appears on X going back to April 2021. “Bussin” means “delicious” or generally fantastic, so the phrase still doesn’t make sense in this context.

How ‘what the chile’ spread to TikTok

A good number of comments on the TikTok videos using the word “chile” reference an X account with the handle @yasscorrset. For months, this user has been firing off tweets with phrases like “what the chile” and “Clock that finna chile tea sis gag,” but it’s unclear if they know the meaning of any of these terms.

The first recorded use of the word “chile” by @yasscorrset is on Dec. 24, 2024, when they wrote “i’m finna clock this present’s chile tea sis.” It seems that although this user isn’t the first to fire off these terms, they may have popularized the trend of mashing them together into nonsense.

They first tweeted “what the chile” on Feb. 9, 2025. Six days later, on Feb. 15, they posted a gif of a distressed woman with the text, “When the chile is tea but the finna is gag💀💀 Sis im dead as a chile😭😭😭.” The earliest TikTok video using these odd phrases as well as “what the chile” appeared on Feb. 17 as some slop content by @igyatabig4ass.

As often happens, it seems that over time, the context of these phrases got lost in their repetition.

@strawhatjulia When the chile is tea but the finna is gag 😭😭 sis im dead as a chile 💀 ♬ original sound – Julia Araujo

