Gen Z women are fleeing society and checking into convents this summer

A new summer trend is emerging, and it does not include the beach. TikTokers say Catholic convents and monasteries are fully booked this season, as women seek a spiritual, silent escape from the chaos of modern life. One creator, @mc667868, went viral after revealing she was turned away from her usual upstate monastery due to demand. Her video resonated with other users on the platform who are embracing “vow of silence summer,” citing burnout and a desire to live among women, in peace.

“Maybe we can start a Resy app for vows of silence,” @mc667868’s said in her June 24, 2025, video, which has racked up over 700,000 views. The story sparked a conversation among brats of summers’ past who are now grown and seeking peace. Commenters who booked their convent stays before it was popular shared positive guest experiences.

Sounds like girls just wanna have… a simple life of food, shelter, and companionship among women. Fair enough. Why oppress the rest of the world as a rent-paying simp of the West when you can escape to the Catholic church, where the pope will cover your expenses?

“Brat summer is out, vow of silence summer is IN”

One commenter wrote, “This seems not so much ‘recession indicator’ as ‘civilizational collapse incoming.’” @mc667868 replied in agreement, “It’s the end.”

Or as another TikToker put it, “They’re booked = we’re cooked.”

5-star testimonials from girls who got it while the convent-getting was good

Commenters reported on their positive convent guest experiences.

“I lived with nuns last summer (they’re Episocopalian). Legit the best three months of my life, they are so cool and fun. I worked in their garden and lived in a cottage for free.”

“My mom sent me to a convent when I was being a bad teenager. I was going to sneak out initially but I bailed last minute and just enjoyed time in peace and quiet.”

“I once stayed at a monastery for a weekend. It was great. One of the monks showed us how to make jame and we had an ice cream party where we were told the monks fav part of Sunday is the ice cream parties.”

Statistics show a significant rise in the number of Gen Z and millennial individuals who identify as Catholic

According to Yahoo News, “Harvard University’s 2023 Cooperative Election Study shows a significant increase in just one year in the percentage of millennials and Gen Zers identifying as Catholic—from 6 to 20 percent for millennials and from 15 to 21 percent for Gen Zers from 2022 to 2023.”

As god is my witness, 2025 really could be “vow of silence summer.”

