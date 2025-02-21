Vivian Wilson, one of Elon Musk’s many children, says she learned about her new half-sibling he had with Ashley St. Clair on Reddit.

And this isn’t the first time it’s happened this way. In a recent TikTok video, she lip-synched the “two nickels” meme with a caption revealing that she’s found out about Musk’s new kids via the social media platform twice.

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels,” she wrote, referencing a line in Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, “which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right?”

Vivian Wilson’s Reddit discoveries

If you’ve fallen behind on Musk’s DNA-spreading saga, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed one week ago that she’d produced another of Musk’s progeny last September. While the world may have found out about it via her post on X, Wilson once again heard the news second-hand on Reddit.

The first time, as Musk’s daughter explained in a follow-up video, she heard about the birth of one of her half-brothers on the r/rupaulsdragrace forum in 2022.

“I was just scrolling on Reddit, and I’m a huge fan of Drag Race, so naturally I was on the Drag Race subreddit,” she says, “and what do I come across but none other than a tweet from season 2 and All Stars 2 contestant Tatianna.”

Wilson displayed the tweet in the video, which reads, “Not grimes poppin out another axolotl.”

Shocked, Wilson checked the news and found that she did indeed have another sibling to add to the list. Apparently, no one in the extended family is keeping her updated.

Elon Musk certainly isn’t, since he declared her “dead” to him after he found out she’s a trans woman. She also called him a “serial adulterer” in a scathing Threads post in Aug. 2024.

TikTokers respond to Vivian’s story

Wilson’s followers seemed both shocked and highly entertained by these videos, ever eager for more dirt on Musk and his long list of babies and mamas.

“Please don’t ever sign an NDA,” begged one TikTok user. “Your stories are so good.”

Many of her fans are not at all fond of her father, largely due to the way he spoke about her, and some also know what it’s like to have a dad who’s like that.

“I found out I have a brother through Facebook,” wrote another commenter. “It gets better girl. My dad died, I hope you get that same gift.”

“Your dad needs to be spayed,” said @sophjun3.

Who is the new Elon Musk baby?

Musk and St. Clair have yet to reveal the new baby’s name or any other identifying information. In her X post on Feb. 14, the mother said she wanted to protect the child’s privacy, but “tabloid media” found out, so keeping their existence a secret was no longer possible.

We did learn a little more about St. Clair’s past following her announcement, however. She allegedly used to have an X account with the handle “sexlaptop” years ago, back when it was Twitter. This led some who are not fans of either Musk or St. Clair to start calling the latter by this name, joking that Ashley St. Clair is her dead name.

This and other tidbits about her past, plus the simple fact that she and Musk are single, turned the “traditional values” subsection of conservative X users against her.

‘Respond about our child’s medical crisis’

The “sex laptop” revelation led St. Clair to public pressure Musk to get in touch with her, as he had apparently been ignoring her.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded,” she said in a now deleted post. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

If she and Grimes speak the truth, it appears that Musk has a habit of family neglect. According to Grimes, the problem is getting deeply serious.

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she said in a reply to one of Musk’s tweets.

“This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

In a response to a commenter on her plea, Grimes warned that their kid could “suffer lifelong impairment” if he doesn’t act quickly.

