“Not to be super messy, but…”: Vivan Wilson says she turned down an offer to appear in a Jubilee video

21-year-old Vivian Wilson says she won’t participate in “rage-bait.”

The daughter of Elon Musk shared via Instagram story that she turned down the opportunity to participate in content produced by the divisive media company Jubilee.

Wilson said, “Not to be like super messy, but there’s a reason I turned down Jubilee.” In the July 23 story, she implied that she’d never, ever agree to feature in “one of their f****** videos.”

Why is Wilson rejecting Jubilee?

Vivian Wilson made her comment as the YouTube channel has come under fire for its controversial content. A petition calling for YouTube to demonetize Jubilee’s channel, led by Matt Bernstein, host of the “A Bit Fruity” podcast, has surpassed 45 thousand signatures.

Despite Jubilee’s intentions at its founding, YouTubers argue that the channel’s inflammatory viral content has promoted increasingly fringe and violent political views.

Wilson’s advocacy for progressive social change does not align with the impact Jubilee’s content appears to have had on political discourse. According to Bernstein’s petition against the channel, Jubilee’s content “has devolved into a sort of rage-bait political porn, generating millions of dollars by making people as angry, offended, and divided as possible.”

Founder Jason Y. Lee has referred to Jubilee as ‘the Disney of Empathy.’

Jubilee Media produces content that sparks debate on YouTube. Jubilee’s purported aim is to “provoke understanding and create human connection.”

A July 20 episode of the company’s series “Surrounded,” which featured progressive media personality Mehdi Hasan’s debate against twenty members of the far right, resulted in the meme birth of Mustache Hat Jubilee Guy.

Jubilee’s YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers.

Social media supports Wilson’s decision

Reddit users commented on Wilson’s refusal to appear on Jubilee and discussed the petition to demonetize the channel.

“Queen, good on her! Jubilee is disgusting and shouldn’t be given attention,” commented u/IcedMakiatto.

“Good choice. For one, she’s a kid. But also, she’s not a trained professional, debater, or media personality like Doctor Mike, Mehdi Hassan, or Sam Seder. They would be essentially ambushing her,” said u/your_mind_aches.

“Jubilee is soooo dangerous. Enough platforming of fascists, racists, and nazis, this is enough!” commented u/namas_D_A.

