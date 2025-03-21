‘Toddlers tell you’: 20 women share what being ‘ugly’ feels like

In the r/AskReddit community, Redditor u/Turbulent-Leg-6246 asked, “How do you know if you’re ugly as a woman?” This inquiry has prompted over 2.7K comments detailing personal experiences and societal observations.

Several Redditors shared their perspectives on signs of perceived unattractiveness. One Redditor noted that people might be more rude, making everything a bit harder than for those considered good-looking. Another comment highlighted that unattractive individuals might stand out in a crowd, attracting stares or comments, albeit less flattering ones.

Psychological implications of perceived unattractiveness

Perceptions of physical unattractiveness can significantly impact mental health. Research indicates that individuals who rate themselves poorly on physical attractiveness are at an increased risk of anxiety and depression. Additionally, body dissatisfaction is a significant risk factor for low self-esteem, affecting various aspects of an individual’s life.

The concept of “pretty privilege” refers to the unearned advantages that society often grants to those deemed attractive. Attractive individuals frequently receive positive reinforcement, which can boost their self-esteem. Conversely, those who do not meet these standards may struggle with low self-esteem and body dissatisfaction. Furthermore, research has shown that attractiveness can significantly impact various aspects of life, including earnings and career advancement.

Media representation and body image

Media plays a pivotal role in shaping beauty standards. The lack of body diversity on reality TV, for instance, reinforces negative body stereotypes and impacts mental health. Despite the average American woman being between a size 16 and 18, most reality TV stars are thin, leading to feelings of inadequacy among viewers. Additionally, the use of photo filters on social media can create unrealistic beauty standards, further exacerbating body image issues.

Embracing diverse representations of beauty can help challenge these norms. For instance, the television show Ugly Betty provided an alternative representation of beauty, influencing viewers’ perceptions and highlighting the tensions surrounding societal definitions of attractiveness. An archived 1977 article from The New York Times highlights that being overweight was once considered a status symbol of wealth.

The Reddit discussion initiated by u/Turbulent-Leg-6246 stresses the complexities surrounding perceptions of attractiveness.

Below are 20 responses to the question of how you know if you’re ugly as a woman.

“I became a wheelchair user a couple of years ago and gained a tonne of weight from it. I became completely invisible. Even cashiers, receptionists, hell even a plumber that came to the house completely ignore me even when I’m handing them money. I feel like I could roll out of a store with a stolen tv and get away with it. It’s mostly men under 40 that I’ve had issues with, but it really felt like I stopped being a person”—u/Sea-Tadpole-7158

“I had two experiences similar to this: Once when I was in high school and my theater teacher omitted me from the all-girl number but gave me a microphone to sing into back stage since I was good at singing and the second was when a friend told me that she wanted me to be a bridesmaid but, ‘you know why I can’t make you a bridesmaid, right? I’ll have those photos forever.’” “I think I’ve grown into my looks now that I’m in my thirties, but my childhood- twenties was a little rough.”—u/skinsnax

